Crazy Tony’s helps an Old Town neighbor during opening

Crazy Tony’s in the Old Town Market in Cottonwood had its grand opening on Saturday and to celebrate, they had hot dogs, popcorn, balloons and donated $5,000 to the Old Town Mission. Crazy Tony’s Operations Manager Stephen Cook passes the check to Kellie Wilson, executive director of the Old Town Mission in Cottonwood. Crazy Tony’s said they also would be donating the proceeds from the event on Saturday to the Mission. VVN/Vyto Starinskas