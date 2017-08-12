Letter: Reps. need to get behind get behind Audit the Pentagon Act of 2017

Editor:

While I’m no fan of Ann Coulter I agree with one point she made in her essay Contract with Republicans, published in the Verde Independent on Friday, August 4, 2017, namely that the United States should stop wasting money and precious lives on pointless wars.

Right now as Congress goes through the budget process, both sides of the aisle are gearing up to increase Pentagon spending even though no one really knows what the Pentagon is doing with all of the taxpayer money it already has.

The Washington Post reported in December 2016 that the Pentagon suppressed an internal report which found $125 billion in waste. Yes, that is billions of our hard earned taxpayer dollars wasted!

One way to protect taxpayers from Pentagon waste, fraud and abuse is an audit, which the Pentagon has failed to produce for years, in violation of law. Our own Representative Paul Gosar (R-AZ) has joined colleagues to provide bipartisan support of H.R. 3079 introduced by Representative Barbara Lee (D-CA), which if passed would enact Audit the Pentagon Act of 2017. I ask Representative Tom O’Halleran (D-AZ) to cosponsor this bipartisan effort for fiscal responsibility which has also been cosponsored by Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and Raul Grijalva (D-AZ).

I applaud Representative Gosar for cosponsoring this bill and call on our Senators John McCain and Jeff Flake to introduce the same bill in the Senate. Senator Flake claims to be a proponent of fiscal responsibility. Today, the U.S. spends more than what the next seven countries combined spend on their militaries.

Our country spends more than three times what China spends on its military and more than ten times what Russia spends. How can any member of Congress vote to increase Pentagon spending, while claiming to be fiscally responsible, when there hasn’t been a Pentagon audit in years?

Whether you are for or against increased military spending, if you don’t like the idea of your tax dollars being wasted please write or call Senators Jeff Flake and John McCain and Representative Tom O’Halleran and demand they get behind Audit the Pentagon Act of 2017. Please join with me in thanking Representative Paul Gosar for taking a principled stand for fiscal responsibility by cosponsoring H.R. 3079.

Sybil Malinowski Melody

Clarkdale