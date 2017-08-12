Obituary: Fawn E. Parks

Fawn E. Parks was born in Kearney on 2/9/1926 to Frank Bendorf and Alice Gillespie Bendorf.



Fawn married George R. Parks in Rivers, Manitoba on 11/9/1943. Fawn and George lived in Canada, the USA, Panama and Venezuela, having 10 children along the way.



She was a member of the K of C Ladies Auxiliary, a secretary of the Logan County Colorado Red Cross, a Grey lady, a volunteer at the House of Ruth and other Right-to-Live organizations.



She also volunteered for many years at a local elementary school in Colorado. She was a treasured wife, mother, friend, and neighbor.



Our Fawn will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She is resting with the Lord, Our God.

Information provided by survivors.