Obituary: James ‘Dick’ Tackitt

James “Dick” Tackitt passed away on August 8, 2017.
He is survived by his wife Helen of 65 years; sons Rick (Nancy) and Dan (Lore); grandchildren Emili Daniels, Elissa (Rich) Jewell and Ashley, Jerry and Brian Tackitt; great-granddaughter Sara and great-grandsons Shawn and Cody.
Dick taught at Camp Verde Elementary School for many years.
There will be no services.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Information provided by survivors.
