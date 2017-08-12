Obituary: Richard Albert Strauss

Richard Albert Strauss, 80 of Cornville, AZ passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2017, at AZ Angels Hospice Facility. The second to the youngest of 7 children. Richard was born on June 21, 1937, in Denver, Colorado to Maude Greene and Maurice Strauss. Richard attended Clayton College for Boys and Emily Griffith Opportunity School.

He served in the United States Army.

He worked as a truck driver for Albertsons and Walmart where he retired and then moved to AZ.

Richard never met a stranger, every greeting started with “Hoy” and he didn’t take life too seriously; with a passion for life, he spent most of his spare time working out at gyms and loved riding motorcycles. He was witty and managed to see life in a positive light no matter the circumstances, even in his final days.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: (Billy Strauss, Jerry Strauss), and one sister, (Mary Lou Strauss). He is survived by his wife, Trudy; brothers: Jack Strauss, Mike Strauss, sister: Elaine (Sally) Peterson one son: Michael J. (Ruth) Strauss, of Ogden, Utah; one daughter, Tanya Strauss (Rik) Roberts of Burlingame, CA; 4 grandchildren (Justin and Jeremy Roberts, Shae and Jacoby Strauss) and one great-grandchild (Finnley Roberts).



Information provided by survivors.