In honor of the Great American Eclipse and the 40th anniversary of NASA’s Voyager mission, the Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Farthest: Voyager in Space”. The film will show in Sedona on Monday, Aug. 21 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Twelve billion miles from Earth, a tiny spaceship is leaving our solar system and entering the void of interstellar space. It is the first human-made object to do so. Slowly dying within its heart is a plutonium generator that may beat for another 10 years before the lights on Voyager 1 finally go out.

But this little craft and its twin, Voyager 2, will likely travel on for millions of years, each carrying a golden record bearing sounds and images of life on our planet — in case an alien might find them one day and wonder. If the Voyagers were bottles in the cosmic ocean, the record was the message inside.

An adventure with heart and humor, the story of Voyager is told firsthand by the indelible characters who made the mission happen. They are a small band of resourceful, ambitious, and passionate men and women who reached for the stars … and succeeded. As they reckon with their astonishing accomplishments, they take the viewer on a journey both epic and intimate that will stand alongside the achievements of Magellan, Columbus, Gagarin and Armstrong.

Launched 16 days apart in the summer of 1977, the twin Voyager space probes have defied the odds and survived harrowing near-misses.

Forty years later, they continue to beam fundamental discoveries across unimaginable distances. With less computing power than that of a modern hearing aid, they have revealed undreamt-of secrets of our solar system including the first images of an erupting volcano on another world and an ocean larger than any on Earth.

After the final planetary encounter, Carl Sagan insisted that Voyager’s cameras turn back toward Earth. The resulting “pale blue dot” image of our home, no bigger than a dust mote, stirred conflicting emotions of humility and pride.

Launched from a fractious planet, these pioneers sail on serenely in the darkness—an enduring testament to the ingenuity of humankind and the boundless powers of the human imagination.

A powerful cinematic documentary, “The Farthest: Voyager in Space” celebrates these magnificent machines, the men and women who built them, and the vision that propelled them farther than anyone could ever have hoped.

Celebrate the Great American Eclipse and the 40th anniversary of NASA’s Voyager mission with this special cinematic event!

“The Farthest: Voyager in Space” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, Aug. 21 at 4 and 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12 general admission or $9 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.