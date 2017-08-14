The English National Opera’s acclaimed production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s “The Pirates of Penzance” will debut in Sedona on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. The Sedona International Film Festival hosts the big screen premiere at its Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“The Pirates of Penzance” was recorded live from the London Coliseum and broadcast to over 400 cinemas across the UK and Ireland and select cinemas worldwide. Multiple HD cameras provide unusual angles and close-up views of the action on stage and in the orchestra pit, giving a true cinematic experience for viewers.



Renowned filmmaker, director and Gilbert and Sullivan aficionado Mike Leigh makes his opera directing debut with this eagerly anticipated new production of sparkling comic masterpiece “The Pirates of Penzance”. In a hilarious performance where comedy and romance combine with surprising twists and turns, this popular farcical comedy features swashbuckling pirates, flat footed policemen, razor sharp satire and memorable melodies.

“The Pirates of Penzance” tells the story of the pirate apprentice Frederic and his love for Mabel, the daughter of Major-General Stanley who has the famous tongue-twisting patter song ‘I am the very model of a modern Major-General’.

British baritone Andrew Shore makes his role debut as Major-General Stanley with British tenor Robert Murray in the role of Frederic the pirate apprentice and New Zealand born Samoan bass baritone Jonathan Lemalu as the Sergeant of Police. British mezzo-soprano Rebecca de Pont Davies makes her role debut as Ruth and British baritone Alexander Robin Baker makes his role debut as Samuel. Joining the company are Australian/American bass Joshua Bloom as The Pirate King, Irish soprano Claudia Boyle as Mabel, British soprano Soraya Mafi as Edith, Welsh mezzo soprano Angharad Lyddon as Kate and Lydia Marchione as Isabel.

“The Pirates of Penzance” is sung in English.

“The Pirates of Penzance” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.