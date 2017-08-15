Obituary: Frosty G. Duncan

Frosty G. Duncan, 52 of Cottonwood, passed away on July 21, 2017. She was born on August 30, 1964 in Arcata, CA to Stanley Harlan Jackson and Edie M. Henderson.

Frosty was preceded in death by her father Stanley and grandsons Steven and Andre. She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Doug Duncan; sons Marcus Jackson of Phoenix and Skyler Griffith of Cottonwood; daughters Angela Ellison (Michael), Camille Griffith and Jaqcyn Griffith, all of Show Low; brothers Mike Henderson (Anna) of Eureka, CA and Justin Henderson (Michelle) of Pryor, OK; sister Dana Welsh (Bryan) of Sacramento, CA; mother Edie Henderson; stepfather Bud Henderson of Arcata, CA; maternal grandmother Virginia Cox of Arbuckle, CA; 12 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

There are no services planned at this time.

Informatuion provided by survivors.