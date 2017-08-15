What's Happening: Aug. 16, 2017

Shri Blues Band is scheduled to perform at next Clarkdale Concert in Park

Shri Blues Band is scheduled to perform at next Clarkdale Concert in Park

Saturday, August 26, Clarkdale Community Services is proud to present Shri Blues Band. They will perform 7-9 p.m. at the Clarkdale Town Park gazebo. This concert is FREE to the public.

Prescott-based Shri Blues Band has been playing clubs, festivals and concerts in Europe every summer for nearly two decades. Shri Blues Band’s stellar lineup features vocalist Kate Parker, guitarist/violinist/vocalist Doug Fulker, guitarist Ricky Henderson, organist Steve Ball, bassist Tina Zuccarello and drummer/vocalist Zac Parker. Founding Shri lyricist & vocalist Lee Lozowick and long-time Shri guitarist Franck Giambelluco both passed away in recent years, yet as they wanted it and in the spirit of the blues, the band continues to rock on.

Visit their website: www.shriblues.com.

The park is located in the center of the town’s historic district on Main Street, between 10th and 11th Street. There is a 50/50 raffle which all proceeds benefit the Concerts in the Park. Remember to bring your own seating and that alcohol is not permitted in the park.

Vending spaces are available and can be arranged by contacting Community Services at (928) 639-2460. For more information please visit: http://www.clarkdale.az.gov/concerts_in_the_park.htm or contact Clarkdale Community Services at (928)639-2460; email: community.services@clarkdale.az.gov.

For up to the minute updates on the status of scheduled concerts visit the Clarkdale Parks & Recreation/Clark Memorial Library Facebook page or call the Concert Hotline: (928)639-2492.

From home to Medicare

Want to understand your future care planning options simply and clearly? Join Ryan Steinert and Bonnie Shimko for an empowering presentation where they make sense of “all the getting older nonsense.”

The free seminar will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Friday, Sept. 8 at Verde Community Church, located at 102 S. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

RSVP by calling 928-300-0172

Upcoming DUI Checkpoint Operations

The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, working in partnership with the Arizona Department of Public Safety and surrounding local agencies, will be out in force on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 to impact impaired driving through a collaborated sobriety check point operation.

A combination of DUI saturation patrols and a sobriety checkpoint have been made possible through funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Enforcement Grant.

This DUI sobriety checkpoint will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday and will continue into the early morning hours on Sunday. The check point will be located on W. Finnie Flat Road in Camp Verde.

The goal of the task force is to prevent deaths, injuries and property damage caused by drug and alcohol impaired drivers.

CVMO will employ a zero-tolerance approach to any driver found to be impaired by alcohol or drugs, as well as any driver or occupant under 21 years old with alcohol in their system.

Every impaired driver removed from the roadway is a potential crime of violence prevented.

Power of Sisterhood conference rescheduled for 2018

Scheduling conflicts impacting Sedona Women’s Institute’s two-day Power of Sisterhood Conference have resulted in rescheduling the conference to a date to be determined in 2018.

Originally planned for Sept. 2-3 to bring together facilitators, speakers and like-minded women to explore, discover and make plans to support, guide and empower women and girls, Sedona Women’s Institute Founder and Director Karen Ely said the decision to move the conference was made this week.

“We’re very disappointed to have make the decision because we’ve had a good response, but the scheduling challenges were a bit too difficult to overcome,” she said. “The good news is that this will give us a little more time to make the conference even more powerful than we had originally envisioned.”

Ely said those who have already registered for the conference can either receive a refund or put the money toward next year’s event.

For more information and questions go to www.sedonawomensinstitute.com or call (928) 254-1897.

Toys for Tots golf tournament

The 12th annual Toys for Tots Golf Tournament will take place at Verde Santa Fe on Saturday, Oct 7.

Check in at 8 a.m. and tee off at 9 a.m. Cost is $85 and includes green fees, cart, lunch, promotion items and water.

Bring a $15 value toy to get a free raffle ticket. More raffle tickets for sale, as well as a silent auction.

Larry Green Chevrolet will provide a new car for a designated par three hole. A hole-in-one there will win it.

The format is a four-person scramble. If you do not have a full team, sign up anyway and we will match you up.

For more info or to register, call Krys at 649-3747 or see verdevalleytoysfortots@gmail.com.

Space is limited.

Verde Valley Imagination Library celebrates growing enrollment

One year ago, all Rotary Clubs in the Verde Valley partnered to offer Dolly Parton’s amazingly popular Imagination Library to all children birth to five living in the Verde Valley.

Now, 1,340 preschoolers receive the gift of a beautiful new age appropriate book in their mailbox every month, up from 400 in July 2016.



For children enrolled in infancy, it is a free-gift of a 60-volume set of high quality books published by Penguin Random House and chosen by developmental specialists.



The first book will arrive at the home when babies are two months old. Parents need only to register their children, keep their addresses up-to-date and have fun reading and sharing the books with their youngsters.

The Verde Valley Imagination Library (VVIL) is a new nonprofit managing the expanded program. The Rotary Club of Sedona first brought the Imagination Library to Sedona children in 2012. The Beaver Creek community (Lake Montezuma, McGuireville, Rimrock) raised funds to include their children in 2015.



In July 2016, a challenge grant from the Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona provided partial funding for the expansion to all children under five living in the Verde Valley, adding Camp Verde, Clarkdale, Cornville, Cottonwood, Jerome and Verde Village.



Parents may enroll their children online at: www.imaginationlibrary.com.

Mental Health First Aid September 15

What do you when a loved one, a neighbor or an employee is experiencing a mental health crisis or an emotional meltdown? It’s a difficult situation to be in when your are not sure what is the right thing to do. Mental Health First Aid training can help.

An 8-hour Mental Health First Aid training class is scheduled for Friday, September 15, 8AM-5PM at the Camp Verde Community Library, 130 Black Bridge Rd, Camp Verde. The program is offered by The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley and Spectrum Healthcare Group. The 8-hour training is free, open to the public, and each person receives a certificate of completion. Continuing education credit may be available to those attending the 8-hour session.

Professional instructors from Spectrum Healthcare Group teach the course, which includes lecture, videos, group activities and reference materials. The course covers first aid for developing mental health problems including depression, anxiety disorders, psychosis, and substance use disorders. The course focuses on recognizing the signs of addiction and mental illness and the 5-step action plan to assess a situation and offer assistance. The course also teaches about local resources and where to turn for help.

The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley is a 501 (C) (3) non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to building community support for families and individuals living with mental illness through education, advocacy, and community support services. Bring your lunch. Beverages and snacks will be provided.

Class size is limited to 24. Please register early by contacting Barbara Litrell 649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com.

Senator Katie Hobbs to address Democrats of the Red Rocks

State Senator Katie Hobbs will be the guest speaker at the Democrats of the Red Rocks (DORR) breakfast meeting on Thursday, August 17, at 8AM at the Olde Sedona Family Restaurant. Sen. Hobbs will discuss recent state legislation, her role as Senate Minority Leader, and her candidacy for Arizona’s Secretary of State.



Senator Hobbs has served in the Arizona legislature since 2011. In addition to being the Senate Minority Leader, she serves on the Government and Environment, Health and Human Services, Natural Resources and Rural Affairs, and Elections Committees. Prior to being elected to the Senate, she served one term in the AZ House of Representatives.

Senator Hobbs is from Phoenix, and has a Bachelor of Social Work from Northern Arizona University and a Master of Social Work from Arizona State University. She has been a professional social worker since 1992. Prior to being elected to the legislature, she worked in the areas of domestic violence, behavioral health, and homelessness. She has served on several commissions with the City of Phoenix and Maricopa County, including the Phoenix Women’s Commission, the Phoenix Human Services Commission, and as Chair of the Maricopa County Merit System Commission. She is also involved with the Arizona Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers, and is adjunct faculty in the Social and Behavioral Sciences department at Paradise Valley Community College.

Senator Hobbs announced in March her candidacy for AZ Secretary of State, becoming the first high profile candidate to challenge the incumbent Secretary. The Secretary of State is the next in line to succeed the Governor, should a vacancy occur. That line of succession has led to recent secretaries of state ascending to the state’s top post.



DORR is presenting the program as part of its critical issues breakfast series held on the third Thursday of the month. The organization presents a different issue at each. All breakfasts are open to the public. There is a $12 fee to cover the cost of breakfast.

Environmental action discussion at library

The Sedona-Verde Valley United’s Environmental Action Team is presenting on Saturday, August 19, at 12:30 - 1:45 p.m. in Library Meeting Room A at the Cottonwood Public Library. The intention of this presentation is to inform on various pressing topics that put humanity and all living things at high risk. Politics and other factors that are part of the bigger picture will be discussed. We ask, “what is happening, what we can do to solve these problems, and discuss some actions that can help make a difference.” This discussion is free and open to the public. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Michelle Peterson performs at Thanks a Latte on Aug. 17

Michelle Peterson, a classic rock, blues, and country singer, will take the stage at Thanks a Latte in Camp Verde on Thursday, August 17.

Bringing her innovative song arrangements to songs you know and love, Michelle Peterson presents a beautiful performance. From 7-8:30 p.m., she will sing her own songs as well as classic rock, blues, and country songs.

As part of their well known Third Thursday Concert series, Thanks a Latte hired Ms. Peterson to bring her brand of beautiful music to their cozy coffee shop. Come early to enjoy a delicious, healthy salad or scrumptious sandwich. Owner Darryl Olinick roasts his coffee beans on site, giving you the freshest cup of coffee in the Verde Valley! Or opt for a cold brewed cup of coffee—the most refreshing cup of coffee you’ve ever had!

When: Thursday, August 17, 2017, 5-7 PM Dinner; 7-8:30 PM Musical performance

What: Musical performance by Michelle Peterson, song writer & singer of classic rock, blues and country

Where: Thanks a Latte, 348 South Main St., Camp Verde

Get a ‘Handel’ on Christmas early this year

The Verde Valley Voices are beginning rehearsals for the 2017 Holiday concert. “Our selections are new. There’s a lot of variety and fun for all,” says Joy Simons, the choir director. “We’re singing things everyone knows, but may not have heard people sing before; like dances from the Nutcracker and portions of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 overture! Traditional classics are mixed with surprises. We’re going to have a good time!”

This year also brings Handel’s Messiah into the program. “We’re not performing the whole work, but several major choruses and solos. It’s so familiar to most people, but so timeless.”

“I am so excited about this program,” Trish Wood is the Voices president. “You can’t sing this music without a smile on your face. From funny to serious, it’s all a joy.”

Rehearsals begin Tuesday, September 5, in the balcony of Immaculate Conception church at 6:30 p.m. Registration opens at 5:30 p.m. “We’re so grateful to the church for letting us practice there,” says Joy. “It’s the perfect size for a big choir like this.”

The “sneak preview” rehearsal will be Tuesday, August 29 at the same time and place. Registration will also be available at this extra rehearsal. There is a $45 registration fee (scholarships are available). All music and support materials will be provided.

The choir is a non-audition group, open to everyone who just wants to sing. So if you love to sing (even if it’s only in the shower!) come sing with us! We’ve got your music and a good time. First official rehearsal is Tuesday, September 5 at 6:30 in the balcony of Immaculate Conception church on 89A.

EL Valle Artists Association and Pine Shadows Artists host 2017 Fall Art Show

The EL Valle Artists Association and Pine Shadows Artists are proud to host and invite you to attend their 2017 Fall Art Show on September 15, 16 and 17. Friday, Noon till 6 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. till 6 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. till 4 p.m. The event will take place at the Pine Shadows Club House, 2050 W. State Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ.

EL Valle Artists Association, (EVAA) has served the Verde Valley as an artist organization since 1972, and earned the status of a non-profit organization in 2001. For 45 years the organization has provided volunteers, supplies and financial support to the community-based area outreach programs, serving children and older adults.

Artists, as well as art lovers, are warmly invited to join meetings, demonstrations and art events. More information on becoming a member and learning of future events can be found at elvalleartists.org. For more information, please call (928) 634-0076.

Register now for Eddie Passov Memorial Golf Tournament

It’s time to register your team for the Eddie Passov Memorial Golf Tournament to be held on Sunday, Sept. 3, at the Sedona Golf Resort.

Eddie Passov was a beloved member of the Sedona community for over 20 years and a member of the Rotary Club of Sedona. He died unexpectedly last November at age 77. Eddie was both an avid golfer and a true humanitarian! When he wasn’t playing golf or performing his role as a starter at Sedona Golf Resort, he was busy devoting his incredible energy to helping others.

The tournament will have a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. Warm up, registration, mulligan, raffle tickets, and silent auction begins 6:30 to 7:15 a.m. Individuals and teams can compete for Closest to the Pin and in Long Drive contests. From 12:30 to 2:15 p.m. participants will enjoy lunch, awards presentation, 50/50 raffle, silent auction and Ice Cream Social. Silent auction prizes include titleist golf bags and balls, rounds of golf with GOLF Magazine’s Travelin’ Joe and course architect Ken Kavanaugh, and much more.

Cost of the tournament is $125 for individuals and $500 per team. Sponsorships are still available: $250 Hole Sponsor; $1,000 Tee Sponsor; and $3,500 Presenting Sponsor. For more information and to register go to: www.sedonarotary.org. Registration forms need to be received by Aug. 18.

Pop-up food pantry coming to local retirement center

Manzanita Outreach, a local non-profit organization, plans to bring its Pop-Up Pantry Program to Verde Valley Manor residents starting in September.

The eight units of the Verde Village, surrounding and adjacent to Cottonwood, have the largest population of any community in the Verde Valley and more than 2,000 of its residents live in poverty. Additionally, the Verde Villages are among Arizona’s many food deserts where a significant number of people are low-income; don’t have ready access to healthy food; and may have limited or no access to a vehicle.

The Verde Valley Manor is a non-profit corporation located amidst the Verde Villages. Established in 1976, the Manor is central Arizona’s first federally funded housing development and most Manor residents meet the three criteria listed above. The Manor’s mission is to develop and operate affordable rental housing for program-eligible tenants and provide and promote services to assist in maintaining independent living.

The process begins with Manzanita Outreach identifying an area in which a significant number of people are food insecure and/or struggle to get food from another emergency food provider. Manzanita Outreach secures a location and spreads the word in the community. On the day of the event, St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance delivers the food to the location and Manzanita Outreach’s volunteers facilitate the food distribution process.

If you are interested in volunteering at one of the food pantries, go to ManzanitaOutreach.org or send an email to info@ManzanitaOutreach.org.

Kids Against Hunger meal-packing event returns Oct. 21

Manzanita Outreach is a local non-profit focused on delivering hope to those who need it most … locally and abroad.



In 2011, the organization became Arizona’s only Kids Against Hunger satellite. Since that time, generous support from the residents, businesses and organizations of Verde Valley has produced tremendous results. Over 1.5 million nutritious meals have been packaged and delivered so far. The meals have been distributed to emergency food providers within Yavapai County and to orphanages in Haiti.

Manzanita Outreach’s Co-Founder Karen Freeman said, “We will host our fourth annual Kids Against Hunger packing event on Saturday, October 21st at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds. We hope to exceed last year’s success and that it will be a record day for our organization.”

Utilizing the support of over 800 volunteers of all ages, assembly lines will be formed and the nutritious meals will be prepared for shipment. Kids Against Hunger’s meals have been formulated by food scientists to provide a rich source of easily digestible protein, carbohydrates, and vitamins needed by children suffering from malnutrition. The meals offer all nine of the essential amino acids required for complete nutrition – something that can’t be said about other typical food relief sources such as rice or beans alone.



“The volunteers at our packing events are making a real impact on the lives of others,” said Executive Director Mike Newcomb. “In just two hours, a volunteer will help provide a hungry child with a life-sustaining meal every day for an entire year. It’s a ‘hands-on’ opportunity for people to be a part of something bigger than themselves and to potentially satisfy the hunger we all have within to make a difference!”

To volunteer for the event, register at www.ManzanitaOutreach.org.



Sponsorships and donations are needed to help pay for the food, packaging materials and shipping costs. Contributions are accepted online at www.ManzanitaOutrearch.org or by mailing a check to: Manzanita Outreach, P.O. Box 371, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

Manzanita Outreach is a qualified organization for the AZ Tax Credit.

Report Card on Arizona Legislature

The August Voter Education Program of the League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley will be a “Legislative Report Card Panel” consisting of leaders from The Sierra Club, The Arizona School Boards Association, Arizona Advocacy Network, and Children’s Action Alliance. Each organization publishes a Report Card on how our Arizona Legislators voted in their 53rd Session on issues related to the Environment, Education, Voters’ Rights and Children respectively. The panel will also address what to watch for in the 54th session which begins in January 2018.

The program will take place on Monday, August 21, 12:30-2PM at Yavapai College, 4215 Arts Village Dr., in Sedona. The program is a partnership with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and is free and open to the public.

The speakers for the panel include Sandy Bahr, Director for the Grand Canyon Chapter of the Sierra Club; Christopher Kotterman, Director of Governmental Relations for the Arizona School Boards Association; Alison Marciniak, Deputy Executive Director for the Arizona Advocacy Network; and David Lujan, Director of the Arizona Center for Economic Progress, an initiative of the Children’s Action Alliance.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization dedicated to public service in the field of government. It is a national organization -- open to both men and women -- whose purpose is to encourage political responsibility through informed and active participation in government. The League influences public policy through education and advocacy. The League never supports or opposes political parties or candidates for elective offices. For more information about League of Women Voters programs, contact Barbara Litrell 649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com.

Hot August Nights at American Legion Post 93

Join the fun at the American Legion Post 93 286 S. 3rd St. in Camp Verde for “Hot August Nights,” Friday, Aug. 18, 6-9 p.m. with DJ Bill Hand as the “Damad Monk”

Dance the night away with music from the 50’s, 60’s, 70’s & 80’s.

Dress up in your favorite era. Come out and have some fun! More info, call (928) 567-6154

Cottonwood Recovery Day Celebration

Come join the Voices of Recovery and celebrate. Matforce is putting on the Cottonwood Recovery Day Celebration September 23 from 11 am to 1 pm at Garrison Park in Cottonwood.

There will be free food, drinks, a live band, some resource information and testimonies.

The Electric Swamp Poets will be present at this event along with success stories to express that recovery is possible.

Popular author J.A. Jance comes to Camp Verde Library

Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m., meet J.A. Jance, New York Times bestselling and award-winning mystery author with more than 20 million books in print. Jance will talk about her latest J.P. Beaumont novel, Proof of Life, scheduled to release on Sept. 5. Sponsored by Friends of Camp Verde Library, this event will include a one-of-a-kind author talk and book-signing. Copies of the book, Proof of Life, will be available for sale starting at 6 p.m. before the talk. Arrive early to get your copy and enjoy refreshments provided by Friends of Camp Verde Library.

Jance’s writing career spans three decades and includes more than 50 books in four different series -- Ali Reynolds, J.P. Beaumont, Joanna Brady, and the Walker Family.

Friends members will receive a $3 discount on all titles. All others will pay full retail price. To learn how to become a Friend of Camp Verde Library visit http://www.cvlibrary.org/friends, stop by the library at 130 Black Bridge Road, or call 928-554-8380.

Legion Post 135 supports StandDown 2017

Hot and sticky – well, think cool and about the annual winter clothing drive sponsored by the Cornville American Legion Post 135 and Auxiliary. The drive recently kicked off and runs through Sept. 16th. The majority of the clothing will be distributed at the 2017 Northern Arizona Homeless Veteran StandDown held for the third year in Prescott on Sept. 22 and 23. The StandDown is sponsored by U.S. VETS, a non-profit organization; however, some selected items will be distributed locally.

Drop-off locations for the drive in Cottonwood are Super Clean Laundry (Maytag) located at 790 S. Main St. and Georgie’s at 517 N 12th St.; and in Cornville, the Old Corral Bar located at 11375 Cornville Rd. Collection boxes in each business will be clearly marked.

Post 135 Cmdr., Jeri Strande, stated that “even though the emphasis for the drive is on the vets in Prescott, some selected coats and other warm garments will be held back for local distribution.” She went on to explain that in the past three years, the post has partnered with the Clarkdale Elks in participating in their (Elks) Distressed Veterans Christmas lunch by suppling winter garments given to our local veterans.



As further explanation, she went on to say, “we used to donate huge amounts of good clothing to the Prescott VA Hospital, but two years ago, they changed their policy and now will only accept new clothing.”

For more information concerning the drive, please call Auxiliary President, Phyllis Kennedy, at 928-300-7411 or Cmdr. Strande at 928-649-3374.