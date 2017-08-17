Camp Verde School Board supports agreement with Valley Academy

CAMP VERDE – The Aug. 4 approval of an Intergovernmental Agreement with the Verde Valley’s three public high schools was the first step in continued joint technical education services for Camp Verde Unified, Mingus Union and Sedona Oak Creek Unified school districts.

On Aug. 8, Camp Verde High School District’s governing board was the first to discuss, then agree with Valley Academy of Career and Technical Education’s IGA.

Before the Camp Verde school board voted 5-to-0 to support the agreement, District Superintendent Dr. Dennis Goodwin said that negotiations between Camp Verde, Valley Academy, Sedona Oak Creek and Mingus Union school districts began in February “and had been a long, drawn-out process.”

“I feel good about the IGA,” Dr. Goodwin said following Valley Academy’s Aug. 4 vote. “Their one change made perfect sense. If we get 70 percent every year, we can budget for that.”

The one change Dr. Goodwin meant was the elimination of the phrase “up to” when referring to the 70 percent of course costs Camp Verde Unified – and the other partnering school districts – would receive from Valley Academy for its satellite program funding.

Following the vote, Camp Verde school board member Helen Freeman said that she was “very pleased that the IGA and MOU with V’ACTE have been approved.”

As she spoke of the Camp Verde school district’s diverse post-high school needs, Freeman said that if the Verde Valley school districts “work cooperatively with V’ACTE, Yavapai College, and the businesses in the community, we will all benefit from being able to provide students with skills they will need to enter the work force after high school or college graduation.”

The Camp Verde school board also voted 5-to-0 to approve a Memorandum of Understanding with Valley Academy that would provide as much as $60,000 for career and technical education capital improvements or enhancements to Camp Verde’s CTE programs.

The MOU states that the capital funding is “above the 70 percent Maintenance and Operations distribution” that is allotted to CVUSD each year and intended to maintain a product and/or service that meets or exceeds all career and technical education and industry standards.

“I think that V’ACTE is trying very hard to provide programs that students in this area want and that will train them for job opportunities that are needed in this area,” Freeman said. “I hope the programs continue to focus on strengthening and improving services and providing opportunities for students whichever road they choose to travel.”

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42