Commentary: Lifelong learning essential for a life of quality, a life of meaning

Youth is the gift of nature. But Age is a work of art - Stanislaw Jerzy Lec

How do you want to live the rest of your life? What choices do you have as you look at the next 30, 40 or 50-plus years? Do you know that molecular biologists believe that in the absence of disease that the human body can live to 120 years or more?

So, let me ask again, how do you want to live the rest of your life? This is a very important question. The answer must begin with the way you are living your life right now. Your attitudes and knowledge about aging will have a tremendous impact on how your life will unfold. It is important to understand that successful aging is a process, not a product.

Successful aging has a lot to do with how you live your life today, your values, what you expect from yourself and others. Aging successfully has little to do with how old you are chronologically. Owing to advances in modern medicine, longevity is not a trick. We can replace almost any body part - knees, hips, hearts, etc. However, it also pushes us to live at a faster and ever faster pace.

It is a trick however, to live a life of quality, a life of meaning.

Our culture offers us very negative images of aging. It does not give us a road map for a future that is worth following. The sad fact is, most of us, by an early age, have internalized these negative images of aging and on a daily basis allow them to limit our sense of what we are and what we can become.

To reference an old TV show … “This Is Your Life”… live it.

Become the work of art you are meant to be.

Dennis Garvey is the Dean of Lifelong Learning at Yavapai College