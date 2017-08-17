Counterfeit money circulating throughout Verde Valley

VERDE VALLEY – It’s not certain whether a string of counterfeit crimes in the Verde Valley are connected.

But local law enforcement agencies are looking for at least two people they believe are connected with distributing $100 and $50 bills in Camp Verde, Cornville, Jerome and Cottonwood.

The Cottonwood Police Department has taken “several reports of counterfeit $100 and $50 bills this month being passed at local businesses,” stated Cottonwood Police Sgt. Monica Kuhlt in a press release.

Kuhlt explained that counterfeit money circulated in both Cottonwood and Jerome appears to be $1 and $5 bills that had been whitewashed, then converted to the larger bills.

“This means if a merchant is using the counterfeit detection pen to determine its authenticity, the pen will indicate it is a legitimate bill,” Kuhlt stated. “That’s because the paper used is authentic and that is what the pen reacts to.”

The authentic paper may have been washed and reprinted, but the security strip embedded within all bills except for the $1 bill includes the paper’s original denomination, said Jerome Police Chief Allen Muma.

Cottonwood Police are looking for a white male and female who they believe passed counterfeit money in Jerome.

According to Kuhlt, the Jerome Police Department has allowed Cottonwood Police to publish surveillance photos “in hopes of the public recognizing these suspects.”

If anyone has information involving these particular individuals or counterfeit money being passed in the Verde Valley they are encouraged to contact Cottonwood Police [at] 928-649-1397 or Silent Witness at 800-932-3232, Kuhlt stated.

Kuhlt also stated that merchants “are also being reminded to take a few moments and exam the currency before accepting it.”

For more information about U.S. currency, visit https://www.uscurrency.gov/seven-denominations.



‘Stay ahead of them’

Since Aug. 4, Jerome Police has received three calls of counterfeit money, Muma said.

“As long as we’ve had currency, there’s always been somebody counterfeiting it,” Muma said. “All you can do is stay ahead of them.”

At this time, it seems that the only similarity between counterfeit crimes in the west end of the Verde Valley and recent victimizations in Camp Verde are the denominations of the bills, according to Det. Sgt. Stephen Butler of the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office.

According to Butler, a Camp Verde restaurant on SR 260 was victimized a few weeks ago with a counterfeit $100 bill. The distributer of that currency was later apprehended and was found to have been carrying “a few bills with the same serial number,” Butler said.

Though more than one mode of operation seems to be in use with the Verde Valley’s recent counterfeit crimes doesn’t mean that there are multiple violators or groups of violators, Butler said.

“We can’t jump to conclusions,” Butler said.

According to the Camp Verde Business Alliance’s Facebook page, several Camp Verde businesses have been hit with fake money in the past few weeks. Julie Scott, CVBA vice president, began posting reports of the crimes on her Facebook page.

“I started to make the community aware,” Scott said.

For more information about the Camp Verde Business Alliance’s efforts to warn people about counterfeiting, visit https://www.facebook.com/CVBusinessAlliance.

Counterfeiting is a federal crime

Counterfeiting is a federal crime, according to Commander Brian Anderson of the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office.

That’s why CVMO has a simple procedure for handling calls of funny money distribution.

The Marshal’s Office takes a report, photo copies the fake bills, then sends a report and the counterfeit money to Phoenix, to the United States Secret Service’s Treasury Department.

“Since they’re the experts, we have to deal with them to make sure we’re not stepping on their toes,” Anderson said. “They have primary jurisdiction.”

Occasionally, the secret service will send the money back to the law enforcement agency what seized the money. According to Butler, that’s generally after secret service authenticated the money as real.

“In 25 percent of my cases, they passed what was an actual bill,” Butler said.

Update

In the past 24 hours, there have been at least two additional calls of counterfeit circulated in Yavapai County, according to Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Media Relations Coordinator Dwight D’Evelyn.

Convenience stores in both Mayer and Cornville were duped on Wednesday with fake $100 bills, D’Evelyn said.

“We get a flood of bills like this every year,” D’Evelyn said.