Jerome gets community feedback on 2017 General Plan

JEROME – The General Plan Committee and Planning and Zoning Administrator Kyle Dabney hosted an informal meeting to receive feedback from residents on the proposed 2017 General Plan of Jerome Tuesday. The final version of the plan is tentatively scheduled to be completed in November.

The general plan is long overdue, as towns are supposed to complete a plan every 10 years. The last plan Jerome completed was in 1981. The committee has spent four years working on the new plan.

Kevin Savage, president of the Jerome Chamber of Commerce and owner of the Mine Café, expressed concerns about the plan.



“It makes a statement that Jerome can only accommodate a limited number of visitors. I highly disagree with that. Or at least, I’m concerned about it,” said Savage.

Savage said there was not enough emphasis in the plan that was positive in relation to tourism and the growth of tourism in Jerome.

“I would like to see more language about helping tourists get around,” Savage said.

Dave Hall, a resident of Jerome for 47 years, pointed out that to him, the plan did not seem to discourage tourism, but rather “encouraged reliability on other means of economic development aside from tourism.”

Later in the meeting the attendees agreed that moving up the plan’s vision statement would make for a positive opening that encompassed all the aspects of Jerome, including tourism.

Much of the meeting was spent discussing the limit Jerome’s water and sewage systems can reach before it is overloaded by usage. There was also lengthy discussion about Jerome’s key issues, including the free shuttle services, businesses and their returns to the community, along with parking.



There was also a discussion on grants the Council has made efforts to procure.

The General Plan is available to view and print on the Town of Jerome’s website. There are also free copies available in the Jerome Library. Planning and Zoning will host a hearing on Oct. 18.