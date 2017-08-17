Sedona Pathways, Our Daily Journey: Aug. 18, 2017

What a difference … twenty four hours can make, I have been continually trying to not limp today as eight months of constant hip pain has conditioned me to do so, crutches dispensed with and a new sensation of not hurting as I walk … YES!!! I can handle that.

Still not perfect, but the good Dr. O’Donnell said the injection would take a week to take full effect. Looking forward to going for walks again and finding life a little easier to live. I got a minor fracture in my hip over Christmas last year and true to my personality, I did not seek medical help, did nothing to help the healing (didn’t know I had fractured it) and kept going until in April it was so bad I had to do so. Because of the fracture not healed it was determined that a delay in injection would be a good idea so the period of crutches et al was underway with instructions to take it easy and allow it to heal … not my style so it took a while and yesterday’s injection looks like all will be well. Supposed to take it a little easy and now with a reference point of none to minimal pain I may actually slow down for a few days … naw, that is not me.

Funny, I got an email from a friend wondering what I was doing sending an email out at 4AM … I replied that I did so, so that I could go to bed which I did at 5AM. 7:30AM it was back up and a promise to myself that I would end up there again before 2AM and it looks like I will make it. Off to Phoenix and Scottsdale tomorrow afternoon to take care of some business and then home, dinner at Famous Wok in Anthem Outlets … 2 orders of steamed vegetables and 1 of Bourbon Chicken.

Friday the plan is to explore Willow Lake in the afternoon … electric only motor on the lake so we’ll see how long that will run. Sometime in the next few days it will be a return to the sky so I can get some more shots like this one. I shot it from about a thousand feet above the ground which was low enough for me to get the effects of erosion with high detail showing; higher and it would have flattened out and not look that great, but down here you can see the erosion lines as the area drains towards Oak Creek and the Verde River. On the upper right side of the image you can see the city of Cottonwood, straight ahead about a third from the top is Page Springs and above and the right of that is Cornville. The view is looking to the ESE of where I am near Black Mountain. Wow, it would be great if I could pull over to a cloud, get out and just sit there for an hour or so while taking in the beauty, but such is not the nature of fixed wing aircraft, like sharks, gotta keep moving.

Well, this is it for the week … have a very good day, be safe and smile, we are blessed.

Back Monday morning … Cheers

Ted

Though changed as are my songs from youth,

A voice within my heart still sings,

Live thou in tenderness and truth,

And love mankind instead of things.

Max Ehrmann