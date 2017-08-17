Sports briefs: NAZ Suns looking for 2017-18 Hype Crew applicants

Fanatical Northern Arizona basketball fans will get a chance to show their Suns spirit.

This week the Northern Arizona Suns announced they are seeking people to sign up for their Hype Crew for the 2017-18 season.

Hype Crew members’ job is to keep the arena’s energy high and the fans entertained. The Hype Crew prepares and executes in-game promotions, action during timeouts and game day events.

They do things like throw out t-shirts and perform choreographed routines.

The Suns described an ideal candidate as “energetic, outgoing” and have performance or public speaking experience.

To apply, go to http://northernarizona.gleague.nba.com/hype-crew-application.

Online sign ups will go until the end of the month. Finalists will be invited to an in person interview on Sept. 9 at the Prescott Valley Event Center.

Applicants must be 18 years or older, able to attend all NAZ Suns home games and work at other team events.

Big Sky and MVFC announce Challenge Series

This week the Big Sky and Missouri Valley Football conferences announced a Challenge Series and Northern Arizona football is right in the thick of it.

The series is part of an effort between the two FCS conferences to publicize match-ups this year and promote future games.

“The Big Sky and Missouri Valley Football Conferences have a great history of football success,” said Commissioner of the Big Sky Conference Andrea Williams, in a press release. “It was important to both leagues to highlight and promote the outstanding achievements of our players, coaches and programs. This year will be no different, with top teams in the country meeting in great non-conference match-ups.”

NAU will play in two of the Series’ initial eight games this year. The Lumberjacks hosts No. 25 Western Illinois on Sept. 9 in their home opener. Then NAU hosts No. 20 Illinois State on Oct. 7.

“The history of games between these two great FCS conferences is long and strong and it’s wonderful to give these games even more significance with this Big Sky/MVFC Challenge Series,” said Commissioner of the MVFC Patty Viverito. “Inter-conference FCS match-ups featuring nationally ranked teams make the football season more interesting and meaningful for teams and fans alike.”

Over the past four years, Big Sky and MVFC schools have played 35 times. The MVFC had the edge in those match ups but last year they split the eight games.

This season six of the eight games are in Big Sky territory. Nine teams from those two leagues are in the STATS FCS top-25 preseason.

The Big Sky and the MVFC are two of only three conferences to have two or more playoff teams every year since 1999. Those two leagues have won 13 national championships since the FCS playoffs began in 1978.

P12N’s first woman football announcer to call UA/NAU game

Arizona and Northern Arizona’s first game of the season will have a broadcasting first.

The Pac-12 Network announced that Kate Scott and Glenn Parker will announce the UA and NAU game on September 2. Scott is the first woman to announce a game for the Pac-12 Network.

Scott announced 49ers preseason games and has worked for Comcast Sportsnet, the San Francisco Giants, the San Jose Giants, the San Jose Earthquakes, FC Gold Pride, and NBC Bay Area.

Parker is a UA alum who played in five Super Bowls and is the Arizona Cardinals’ radio analyst.

Beth Mowins is set to be the first woman to announce NFL games for CBS and the second woman to ever call regular season NFL games. Mowins is the first woman to announce NFL games since Gayle Sierens in 1987 on NBC.

Scott was the third woman to call NFL games.

This season Lisa Byington will be the first woman to announce football games for the Big Ten Network.