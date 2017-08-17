Continuance granted in Christian Swank child molestation case

CAMP VERDE – Christian Swank, of Cottonwood, appeared in court out of custody Monday before Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai Superior Court.

Swank’s attorney, Ryan Stevens, requested a continuance in Swank’s case as the defense is waiting to receive reports.

Swank, 18, is facing charges for four counts of sexual conduct with a child and one count of molestation of a child.



Dwight D’Evelyn, Media Relations Coordinator of Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, said that in late January, deputies received information regarding sexual allegations involving two victims, one under the age of 10 and the other under the age of 13.

“Investigators conducted forensic interviews with the victims and established probable cause that Swank was involved in sexual activity with each victim on several separate occasions in 2015 within Yavapai County,” said D’Evelyn in a news release.

YCSO said detectives located and arrested Swank following a traffic stop around 8 p.m. Feb. 2.

According to D’Evelyn, Swank’s father, Brandon Swank, became aware of the sexual abuse of a child by his son and chose not to report the crime to law enforcement. He faces charges of failure to report child abuse, a misdemeanor.

Judge Bluff granted a 30-day continuance. Swank will appear in court again on Sept. 25 for a case management conference.

