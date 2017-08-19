Immaculate Conception Catholic Church plans to build senior housing facility

COTTONWOOD – Monday, the Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission will consider the conditional use permit and design review requested by the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church to allow the construction of a new senior housing complex, a rectory for priests, a new social hall, and new parish offices.

The Catholic Church, located 700 N. Bill Gray Rd. in Cottonwood, has redeveloped a master plan for their property to consist of a multi-story senior center to complement the existing church, school and cemetery.

The faith-based living facility will provide housing for those with interdependent living needs, and those with assisted and memory care living needs. It will also house current and retired priests. The housing is not exclusive to Catholics.

Mark Carlile, chair of the finance council, said it’s always been a part of the Catholic Church’s mission to help the youth and elderly of the community.

There is a need in the Verde Valley, he said.

The Catholic Church wants to help people on all sides of the financial spectrum, said Carlile.

The proposed facility will be a 150,000 square foot senior housing center, with a rectory for local and retired priests, which will include 155 beds.

The second phase will consist of an additional 75,000 square feet for senior housing, with an additional 55 beds, as growth warrants.

Future growth of the Catholic Church property may include a middle and/or high school, expansion of the cemetery, and sports fields.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Monday at 6 p.m. at Council Chambers, located 826 N. Main. St. in Cottonwood.

Agendas and minutes can be found at http://cottonwoodaz.gov/384/Planning-Zoning-Commission.