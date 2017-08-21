Main Stage dance party this weekend

COTTONWOOD -- Friday, August 25 is another installment of local favorite DJ Johnny K and his 4th Fridays dance party at Main Stage in Cottonwood. For well over a year Johnny K has delighted guests at the venue with his dance-fueled performances while playing crowd favorites of the last five decades and a variety of musical genres.

The evening is free and begins at 9 p.m.

Saturday, August 26th sees local promoters Syntheticide Entertainment bring another night of rock and metal to Main Stage.

This weekend’s concert is an Arizona Band Showcase bringing four great up-and-coming acts from all over the state. Locals Oath To Ashes will be joined by Gilbert-based alternative/metal act Hazen. Making their debut at Main Stage, the band combines a heavy groove with eerie eclectic powerhouse vocals to create a sound reminiscent sound to Sevendust and Halestrom but with a modern twist.

Fresh off of their May album release show, Elysian Drive returns to Main Stage. A dynamic rock band that can make you both dance and headbang, Elysian Drive has been raising a buzz in the local rock scene. Animus Complex will close the night the night.

Combining intelligent groove and soaring melodies, the band presents a mysterious audible adventure to.

Tickets are $10 with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. and show at 8 p.m.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature weekly Karaoke with host Red Bear at 8 pm. Tuesdays are Pub Trivia with hosts Brett and Candy at 7 pm, followed by more Karaoke at 9:30 pm. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with host Penny Smith.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11am to close and 9am to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.