New Movies, 8-23-17

Tulip Fever

Weinstein Company

Director: Justin Chadwick

Writers: Deborah Moggach, Tom Stoppard

Producers: Alison Owen, Harvey Weinstein, et al.

Cast: Cara Delevingne, Alicia Vikander, Dane DeHaan, Holliday Grainger, et. al.

An artist falls for a young married woman while he’s commissioned to paint her portrait during the Tulip mania of 17th century Amsterdam.

Polaroid

Dimension Films

Director: Lars Klevberg

Writer: Blair Butler

Producers: Alain Attal, et. al.

Cast: Kathryn Prescott, Madelaine Petsch, Katie Stevens, Samantha Logan, et. al.

Polaroid is styled in the vein of The Ring and Final Destination and centers on a high school loner, Bird Fitcher, who stumbles upon a vintage Polaroid camera. Bird soon learns that the camera houses a terrible secret: whoever has their picture taken by it meets a tragic and violent end. The girl and her friends must survive one more night as they race to solve the mystery of the haunted Polaroid before it kills them all.