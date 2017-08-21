SEDONA -- The Red Rocks Music Festival will present four​ concerts in Sedona. Programs include:

September 8th, 7:30 pm - Dueling Piano Divas, Andria Fennig and Ashley Snavley in “Americana Treasured Masterpieces”, works by: Barber, Bernstein, Copland, Gershwin and MacDowell.

If You Go ... • What: Red Rocks Music Festival, Phoenix- Sedona • When: When: September 8th​- 16th • Where: Sedona Creative Life Center. 333 Schnebly Hill Road • How Much: $25 • More Info: www.redrocksmusic... • Phone: 602-402-4551

September 9th, 7:30 pm - World Music performed by clarinetist, Nikola Djurica from Serbia, performing Classical, Klezmer and Balkan selections. The program will include a clarinet quintet by Ante Grgn, an Arizona Premiere.

September 10th, 2 pm - “Classical Jewels”- Mozart clarinet quintet and Schubert piano quintet, “Trout”, performed by: ​David Ehrlich, VA Tech, Anna Kim- Kazepides, The Phoenix Symphony- violins ​Nokuthula Ngwenyama- concert violist, Jan Simiz, cello, The Phoenix Symphony, Michael Kazepides, double-bass, The Phoenix Symphony, Teresa Ehrlich, piano, Virginia, and Nikola Djurica, clarinet

September 16th, 7:30 pm - Pianist, Mikhail Yanovitsky, making his Arizona debut, will perform “Tempest to the Silver Age”, works by: Beethoven, Schubert, Brahms and Scriabin

Festival guest artists have performed extensively in Arizona and internationally.



Nikola Djurica, Clarinetist

As a Concerto winner at the Cleveland Institute of Music in 2010, Nikola performed music from his native land by Ante Grgin, and has developed into a passionate advocate for music from many cultures around the world. During his first year at the Cleveland Institute of Music, Mr. Djurica was the prizewinner of the International Milhaud Competition. During the summer of 2011 Nikola performed a concert in the prestigious “66th Prague Spring” music festival in conjunction with the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra and subsequently won the first prize on an International Music Competition “Ohrid Pearls” in Macedonia as a youngest clarinetist in his category.

David Ehrlich, Artistic Director and Violinist

Raised in Israel, violinist David Ehrlich started his professional career as concertmaster and soloist with the Tel Aviv Chamber Orchestra and toured as guest soloist with other Israeli chamber orchestras. In the US, after studying with Shmuel Ashkenasi, he served as concertmaster and soloist of the Colorado Festival Orchestra, Filarmonica de Caracas, Chicago Philharmonic Orchestra and was associate concertmaster with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

Teresa Ehrlich, Pianist

In addition to her solo and orchestral engagements, Ms. Ehrlich is active as a chamber musician and has performed as a guest artist with the Audubon, Vermeer, Cassatt, and Vanbrugh quartets.

Ms. Ehrlich has been a participant in the Banff Festival in Canada, Yale Chamber Music Festival, Music at Gretna Festival, New Hampshire Music Festival, Chautauqua Festival in New York, and the Sanibel Island Festival.

Andria Fennig, Pianist

​​Dr. Andria Fennig received her Doctorate of Musical Arts from Arizona State University in 2002 and has a wide and all-encompassing piano performance background including solo performance, collaborative artistry, chamber music, and pit orchestra work for touring Broadway shows and entertainer acts (Book of Mormon, Wicked, Color Purple, Beautiful, Matilda, West Side Story, Jackie Evancho, Chris Mann, Il Divo, and Three Irish Tenors).

Anna Kim Kazepides, Violinist

Born in Seoul, Korea, Anna Kim Kazepides came to the United States to pursue her music studies at The Juilliard School. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees studying with teachers Joseph Fuchs, Margaret Pardee, Felix Galimir, and Joel Smirnoff.

Prior to joining The Phoenix Symphony in September of 1997 as a second violin, Kazepides freelanced in New York City and performed with many orchestras, including the Jupiter Symphony and Riverside Symphony. She gave her debut recital at the Carnegie Recital Hall in 1992.

Michael Kazepides, Double Bassist

​​Born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Michael received his bachelor’s degree from the University of British Columbia, where he served as principal bassist for five years and also performed as a member of the Vancouver Symphony.

Nokuthula Ngwenyama, Violist

Nokuthula Ngwenyama’s performances as orchestral soloist, recitalist, and chamber musician garner great attention. Gramophone proclaimed Ms. Ngwenyama’s playing as providing “solidly shaped music of bold, mesmerizing character,” and the Washington Post described her as playing “with dazzling technique in the virtuoso fast movements and deep expressiveness in the slow movements.” Ms. Ngwenyama has performed throughout the United States and abroad. Domestic appearances include performances with the Atlanta, Baltimore, and Indianapolis Symphonies as well as the National Symphony Orchestra. She has been heard in recital at Tokyo’s Suntory Hall, the Louvre, the Ford Center in Toronto, and the Maison de Radio France. Summer festival appearances include Green Music, Vail, San Diego’s Mainly Mozart, Chamber Music Northwest, Marlboro Music Festival, and Spoleto USA.

Jan Simiz, Cellist

A native of Romania, Jan Simiz studied at the Ciprian Porumbescu Conservatory in Bucharest. In 1980, Mr. Simiz arrived in Los Angeles and won the principal cellist position with Neal Stulberg and the Young Musicians’ Foundation “Debut” Orchestra. He received his master’s degree in cello performance from the University of Southern California where he studied with Eleanor Schoenfeld.

In 1985 Mr. Simiz joined the Phoenix Symphony and became assistant principal cellist in 1989. He is also principal cellist for the Music in the Mountains Festival in Durango, Colorado. He frequently performs in chamber music ensembles.

Ashley Snavely, Pianist

​In December of 2014, Ashley graduated from Arizona State University with a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Organ Performance. Ashley was recently appointed the Director of Music and Arts Ministries at Paradise Valley United Methodist Church, after serving as the organist and assistant director for three years. She has played and participated in recitals on organs in the U.S., Mexico, Spain, Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands.

Mikhail Yanovitsky, Pianist

Mikhail Yanovitsky was born in Leningrad (St. Petersburg) where he began his study of the piano under the guidance of his mother. He graduated from the Leningrad Music School for Gifted Children and then from the Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory. ​Mikhail relocated to the US and, in 1991, won the Young Concert Artists Auditions, becoming their most frequently re-engaged artist. While represented by Young Concert Artists, he played for the New York Chamber Orchestra under the baton of Gerald Schwartz, the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra under Michael Tilson Thomas, and several other orchestras in the US, Europe, Asia, South Africa, and South America.

Yanovitsky has performed in thirty-four American states, including appearances at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum (Boston), Carnegie Recital Hall (New York), Convention Center (Philadelphia), Louise M. Davies Symphony Hall (San Francisco), Chicago Cultural Center, and Kennedy Center (Washington). Mikhail has also performed in fifteen European countries, as well as in Mexico, South Africa, Uruguay, Australia, Israel, Japan, South Korea, and China. In 2001, Steinway & Sons named Yanovitsky a “Steinway Artist.” Currently, Dr. Yanovitsky teaches piano at Temple University.