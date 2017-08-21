Rooster After Dark series presents Christy and Frenz

The Rooster After Dark series presents another great night of Christy and Frenz.

Come celebrate International Play Music on the Porch Day on the patio at the Red Rooster Cafe in Old Town Cottonwood. August 26 from 7-10 p.m. International Play Music on the Porch Day is a worldwide celebration of people coming together with music and having fun.

Christy and Frenz is a great pop music group headed by singer/songwriter Christy Fisher. Christy brings in her musician friends from bands as diverse as the Jerome Ukulele Orchestra, Mountain Stranded Time, and the Raven Sisters. There are always surprise guests...and on this night, YOU become part of the act.

Bring your acoustic instruments and come play and sing along with this fun filled group.

The event is free, pet friendly, and all ages., 901 N Main St, Cottonwood.