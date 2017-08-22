Letter: Paul Gosar’s moral failure

Editor:

Rep. Paul Gosar has flunked his test for moral leadership. His only statement about the Charlotteville demonstrations is, “These hateful actions are absolutely inexcusable”.

After being asked repeatedly to denounce Nazis, white supremacists and the KKK, he still refuses to do so. This is not who we need in Washington, a man who won’t criticize the worst elements in our society.

The sheets have come off and the KKK is openly parading and revealing themselves as never before.

By his unwillingness to condemn these hate groups, Paul Gosar shows us he is a sympathizer.

This so-called leader of ours, who refused to meet with native American grandmothers, who refused to listen to the Pope, and who thinks public land should be given to the highest donor, now fails his constituents with a total lack of moral leadership.

It is time for Paul Gosar to step aside and let someone with genuine concern for the health and welfare of our people take over.

We need a real leader and Paul Gosar has shown us he doesn’t care about America, he only cares about keeping himself in office.

David Soule

Jerome