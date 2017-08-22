Letter: Respect the dignity of all people regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, or gender

Editor:

Individually and as faith leadership colleagues, joined together as the Sedona Area Interfaith Coalition, we grieve the recent acts of violence, especially in Charlottesville, Virginia, and in other parts of the world as well.

We stand in solidarity against any individuals or group that promotes hate, bigotry, racism or religious hatred or persecution of any kind.

We stand for the bedrock principles of our faith traditions which call for and honor and respect the dignity of all people regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, or gender.

We encourage all people of the Sedona area to join us in standing together, for the peace, love, and justice for which our community is known and to which our faith traditions proclaim.

All are invited to attend our upcoming Interfaith Thanksgiving gathering on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, November 21, 2017 at 7 p.m., hosted this year by the United Methodist Church.

Rabbi Alicia Magal, Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley Rev. David Brandfass, Pastor of Christ Lutheran Church Rev. Dr. Cindy Parker, Pastor of the Church of the Red Rocks The Rev. Monica Whitaker, Rector of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church Reverend Guruji Grace Love, PhD, The Ashram of Enlightenment and Integration Rev. Fred Mast, Pastor of Sedona United Methodist Church Fr. Kieran, Pastor of St. John Vianney Catholic Church Rev. Dr. Janet Kingsley, Center for Positive Living Sedona Norm LaDuke