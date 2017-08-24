Camp Verde High School Athlete of the Week: Bruno shines on football field and baseball diamond

Camp Verde High head football coach Jerome Rhoades is cautiously optimistic about junior running back Dominiq Bruno.

Bruno has shown his explosiveness, racking up dozens of yards in the Cowboys’ scrimmage against Scottsdale Prep last week but he’s listed at 5-4 and 125 pounds.

“Dominiq’s been doing well,” Rhoades said. “The problem is just his size bothers me a little bit. We kinda built the game plan around him it seems, so now I’m kinda nervous about that because of his durability.”

Last season Bruno was 11th in the region in rushing and averaged 4.8 yards per carry.

“He’s working hard, he’s a good vocal leader,” said Camp Verde running backs/outside linebackers coach Jake Spleiss. “I think he holds himself to a high standard and he brings everybody up to that standard, he pushes the bar up high. He keeps things light on the team, he’s a good person when we get a little too serious, to just kinda lighten the mood and keep things fun you can’t really get down on him, he’s always optimistic.”

Rhoades said some of Bruno’s youthful mistakes worry him but he says he never quits.

“He’s just a little guy and he’s all over the field, he’s got a motor, he doesn’t ever quit and he’ll give you everything he’s got, he’s just prone to making young mistakes,” Rhoades said. “He’s a junior but he’s still a sophomore, we haven’t played a game yet as a junior, so he’s still young and he’s got a year of experience from last year but I’m not sure we’re ready for him to carry the load is the thing.”

Bruno also plays baseball, where he hit .371 and had a .432 batting average.

“He’s a good athlete, he’s a good athlete, yeah,” Rhoades said. “He loves to be active, he loves to be out doing everything and he’ll play anything and he’ll do anything you ask him to do, he wants to punt, he wants to kick, he wants to do everything.”

Last season in football he was second team All-Region as a defensive back. In baseball he was also second team All-Region as a position player.

“He’s a good athlete but he can always improve,” Spleiss said. “He’s got a solid foundation but for him the sky’s the limit. He has to work hard, he’s a little undersized but he knows that, he’s gotta put the work in and I think this season will be a testament of what he can become I think if he puts the work in, he’ll be even better than he is now.”