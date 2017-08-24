Dead Horse State Park readies for Verde River Day

COTTONWOOD – All are welcome to celebrate Verde River day Sept. 30.

Dead Horse Ranch State Park, in Cottonwood, will host the 29th annual event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Arizona State Parks has waived park entrance fees for all visitors attending the event. Activities are at no cost, thanks to the many exhibitors and sponsors.

Verde River Day promotes preservation and care of the environment by showcasing informative exhibits on the Verde’s unique riparian habitat.

Some of the day’s events include a climbing wall, organized canoe and kayak rides, sand castle building, and nature-based exhibits. Attendees will see the live birds and reptiles.

Guests of all ages are welcome to fish in the lagoon that is loaded with hundreds of pounds of catfish. Poles, bait and tackle are provided for all ages; arriving early is recommended. No fishing license is needed.

There will be a wide range of entertainment throughout the day, including the Cottonwood Community Band, Verde Valley Voices, Dave Joslin, and the Jerome Ukulele Orchestra.

A pancake breakfast will be offered. Non-Profit food vendors will be cooking up Indian fry bread, hot dogs, and hamburgers for nominal fees.

Verde River Day was organized in 1988 to promote awareness of the Verde River’s distinctive riparian habitat, where 85 percent of all wildlife in the area looks for sustenance.

For more information about Verde River Day, call 928-634-5283.