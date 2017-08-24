Verde Valley Forum brings education experts together

VERDE VALLEY – The 2017 Verde Valley Forum, held Sept. 8-9, brings together in one, focused two-day conference, an impressive group of experts with a wide scope of experiences and knowledge to discuss the Forum’s primary topic: “Strengthening PreK-12 Education in the Verde Valley Region.”

The event will take place at Beaver Creek School in Rimrock.

The forum will feature a full day of keynote speakers; a panel of distinguished education leaders, including all the superintendents from school districts in the Verde Valley; and informed, facilitated citizen participant discussion.

Steve King, Superintendent of Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District said, “We are looking forward to input from Verde Valley citizens and hearing their perspectives, alongside those of experts, so that citizen voices can be used in strategic planning for future pre-K through 12 education the Verde Valley.”

The initial keynote speaker on Friday, Sept. 8 is Dr. Lattie Coor.

Dr. Coor is President Emeritus, Professor and Ernest W. McFarland Chair in Leadership and Public Policy in the School of Public Affairs at Arizona State University and Chairman and CEO of the Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA).

CFA, which was established in 2002, embraces citizen participation in pursuing and achieving the goals of the people who live in Arizona. The key to success for CFA is encouraging effective citizen collaborations.

Saturday morning, Sept. 9, a panel of education leaders will convene and discuss the current state of preK– 12 education in the Verde Valley region. The panel includes all the superintendents of the school districts in the Verde Valley:

Dennis Goodwin, Superintendent, Camp Verde Unified School District

Dr. Penny Hargrove, Superintendent, Mingus Union High School District

Steve King, Superintendent, Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District

David Lykins, Superintendent, Sedona-Oak Creek School District

Karin Ward, Superintendent and Chief Financial Officer, Beaver Creek School District

Bob Weir, Superintendent, Valley Academy of Career and Technical Education

Greg Kirkham, Retired Principal, St. Joseph’s Catholic School

The panel will be moderated by Dr. Mark Joraanstad.

Dr. Joraanstad is the Executive Director of the Arizona School Administrators Association, and is known for his strong communication skills in directing collaborative efforts.

Dan Hunting of the Morrison Institute will also be speaking in the morning on the growing teacher shortage in Arizona. An example of the critical state of teacher staffing in Arizona schools is a fact stated by the institute, “49 percent of Arizona teachers hired in 2013 left the profession within three years.”



During the lunch break, Dick Foreman, President and CEO, Arizona Business & Education Coalition, will speak to attendees on a critical topic of interest: “Public Education: Yes, we can afford the education our children deserve.”

In the afternoon, discussion will move to methods of improving the amount of funding for preK-12 schools in Arizona. The entire day will meet its desired conclusion by creating action plans to implement consensus priority goals for moving forward.

The Verde Valley Forum for Public Affairs (VVFPA) is a non-profit, non-political organization of volunteers dedicated to addressing current and long-range issues facing the Verde Valley communities, and facilitating informed consensus through the forum process. It is modeled after the Arizona Town Hall, which engages citizens and leaders in Arizona to find consensus on solving challenging issues of the day for the state.

Participation in the Forum is by invitation only, but VVFPA encourages Verde Valley residents to apply to attend and participate. Participants are expected to commit to attending all of the Forum sessions. An important goal of the Forum is to involve a diverse group of individuals who represent all of the communities and unincorporated areas in the Verde Valley region. The application is online at VVForum.org. Additional information requests should be directed to Steve King at 928-634-2288 or email at sking@cocsd.k12.az.us.