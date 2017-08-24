What's Happening: Aug. 25, 2017

TVR ready to rock Cottonwood

Thunder Valley Rally is less than one month away, and the TVR committee is busy putting the final touches on the annual motorcycle rally.

The Sept. 15-16 event will be divided between Old Town Cottonwood and Riverfront Park, with nighttime concerts designated for the latter. A weekend pass costs $10.

What’s new this year

• Venues: They will be dispersed between Old Town and Riverfront Park. Old Town will feature two solo-artist stages; one in the Tavern Grill parking lot and the other at the Old Town Jail lot. The Law Tigers Main Stage is featured at the Freedom Bird Park at Riverfront Park.

• Camping: Camping was opened up to attendees at the Freedom Bird Park. Early birds can begin arriving on Wednesday.

• Entertainment and Attractions: Blue Oyster Cult and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band headline. Kenny Wayne Shepherd’s album release is set for their Friday evening performance. Mingus Union High School Honors Choir and the VFW will perform. New attractions this year include MMA’s People Games, Free Style Motocross, and more.

• Vendors: Added space means added vendors. Since the park pays tribute to the armed services, there will be many military-themed vendors as well.

For more information, visit thundervalleyrallyaz.com/.

Birding 101 at Camp Verde Library

A Birding 101 class will take place Saturday, September 23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, September 24, 8 a.m. to noon at the Camp Verde Community Library, 130 Black Bridge Road.

Birdwatching is fast becoming one of the most popular outdoor recreations in the United States. Ask any birder, they will be able to tell you why! It is the enjoyment of being outdoors, the confidence gained from reconnecting with the natural world, and the excitement of that unexpected flash of color in the trees and being able to identify it! Friends of Verde River Greenway, Jays’ Bird Barn of Sedona and Norther Arizona Audubon are please to Birding 101 to the community. This is a great workshop for the novice or the experienced birder.

Dena Greenwood, biologist and bird guide for over 30 years, is offering a Birding 101 workshop Sept 23 & 24. She will introduce you to the art of birding. Saturday’s class, going from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will be a classroom experience covering bird anatomy, flight, migration, breeding behavior, song and habitat. This class will be held at the Camp Verde Community Library. The second day, Sunday, will be held outside. Participants will meet at Rezzonico Family Park near the library along Beaver Creek from 8 a.m. to noon.

Cost is $50 per person for the weekend.

For registration visit www.verderivergreenway.org/birding-101

For further information contact Laura Jones at (928) 451-6860.

Alzheimer’s Association meets Sept. 6

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, one in eight older Americans suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. It is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. and the only cause of death among the top 10 in the nation that cannot be prevented, cured or even slowed. As the disease becomes more prevalent as people live longer, their caregivers often find themselves in need of support and resources. The free support group program addresses such issues. These meetings for caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients are held the first Wednesday of each month from 10 to 11 a.m. (please arrive by 9:45 a.m.) The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2017.

The group meets at Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood, Meeting Room A. Enter the hospital at the Outpatient Services Entrance. The organizers are excited to host this support group at VVMC as it is a more central location. And, experts from the hospital will be asked to speak periodically. This support group is open to everyone, and we are extending an invitation especially to people who have not been able to attend before. Vast amounts of information is available, so if you have ANY interest in memory disorders, please come check us out. Bonnie Shimko from AZ Care Management Solutions is an official facilitator and will be making as many meetings as she can. For information, call Bonnie at (928) 300-0172 or Barbara at (928) 634-2638 or Fran at (928) 301-3852.

Yavapai College Sedona Center Reopening, Tour on Sept. 12

Members of the public are invited to attend the reopening ceremony of Yavapai College’s Sedona Center (4215 Arts Village Drive, Sedona) following major renovations to upgrade the facility for the re-launch of the school’s Culinary Arts program on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 3:45 p.m.

Verde Valley Campus Executive Dean Dr. James Perey will make opening remarks, after which he will introduce special guest speakers, including Yavapai College District Governing Board member Dr. Connie Harris, Sedona Mayor Sandy Moriarty, and Yavapai College President Dr. Penny Wills, who will all speak about the occasion.

A tour of the Sedona Center will follow, with a ribbon cutting ceremony and refreshments.

The work to refurbish the Sedona Center over the summer resulted in adding two new teaching kitchens. “These kitchens are specialized—there is the baking and pastry side, and the savory side,” said Yavapai College Verde Valley Campus Associate Dean Dr. Barbara Waak. “The baking and pastry kitchen has very specific equipment, such as a proofing cabinet for breads and a steam oven for foods such as croissants.”

The savory kitchen has eight large working stations with ovens, ranges, fryers, grills, and many reach-in freezers and refrigerators. The kitchen also includes three walk-in coolers.

“With the state of the art equipment, we will provide students with the knowledge, confidence and hands-on experience necessary to immediately contribute at any restaurant, hotel, or resort,” said chef and Yavapai College instructor Jen Jackson.

Jackson is a Culinary Institute of America Certified Professional Chef, and had a cooking studio and taught over 200 classes to the Sedona community. Joining her are chef Darryl Tingler, who has 30 years of experience in the food industry and is chef and owner of a 40-seat Prescott restaurant; and chef Kat Biermann, owner of Verbena Pastries and a chef at the Tourist Home Restaurant in Flagstaff.

In addition to the culinary arts, the Sedona Center will be the seat of the Hospitality program. Charlie Mormino (a professional hospitality recruiter and trainer) and Tonya Nolan (Yavapai College business management instructor and Assistant Manager at Adobe Grand Villas in Sedona) will be instructing courses including Property Management, Foods Systems Management, Financial Management, and Front Office Procedures.

Suicide trends

explored by Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley

“Suicide Trends in Coconino County” is the subject of the August 28 Mental Health Monday program presented by the Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley. There are three parts to Mental Health Monday programs.

From 9:30-11:00AM, Yasmine Sealy, Investigations Supervisor for the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office will do the presentation on suicide trends in Coconino County at Yavapai College, 4215 Arts Village Dr., Sedona. The meeting is free, open to the public and a partnership with OLLI.

According to Barbara Litrell, President of the Coalition, “September is Suicide Awareness Month and this presentation at the end of August helps us understand the issues related to suicide in our area and the state and the extent of the problem so we can follow up with additional programs in September.”

Following the presentation, the Coalition will hold its business meeting from 11AM-Noon. The public is invited to stay and learn about and perhaps volunteer to work on Coalition programs related to community education, youth outreach, trauma, PTSD, criminal justice and law enforcement, suicide, Alzheimer’s support, and legislative advocacy.

In the evening at 7PM, the film “Crazywise” will be shown at Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 West SR 89A in Sedona. The documentary explores the traditional wisdom of indigenous cultures which often contradicts modern views about a mental health crisis. Is it a “calling” to grow or just a “broken brain”? The film shows what can be learned from people around the world who have turned their psychological crisis into a positive transformative experience.

“Emerging Proud” short will screen prior to “Crazywise”.

Phil Borges with “Crazywise” and Katie Mottram with “Emerging Proud” will join the community conversation after the film via SKYPE. Tickets for the film are available at the box office or online at www.sedonafilmfestival.org. For information contact Barbara Litrell 649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com.

Operation Christmas Child information meeting

Operation Christmas Child is a non-profit organization that provides shoe boxes filled with gifts to needy children around the world. Often, these gifts are the only new things that child has received in their lifetime. To learn more about Operation Christmas Child come to the Cottonwood Public Library on Saturday, August 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Library Meeting Room B. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Open Mic night Monday at Thanks a Latte!

Are you a musician, singer, poet, comedian, or performer? Then come on over to Thanks a Latte this Monday, September 4 for Open Mic Night!

Open Mic is the perfect way to finish off your three day Labor Day weekend with just one more evening of fun! This one will be an evening of good music, wonderful atmosphere, great food and coffee.

Highly respected local musician, singer, and composer, Gary Simpkins, hosts this Monday night tradition at the coolest coffee shop in the Verde Valley.

(The Monday Open Mic Night dates back to 2011 and is being continued by the café’s new owners, the Olinicks.) At 5 PM, Simpkins -- who is a very experienced sound engineer -- sets up his excellent sound equipment which assures you of a great musical experience.

It’s because of the quality of his sound system and the fantastic performer-audience camaraderie which draws the very best musicians to Thanks a Latte’s Monday Open Mic.

Want to perform? Great! Arrive at 5 PM this Monday to sign up! Just want to listen? Perfect! Performers are on stage from 5:30-8:30 PM. Join your fellow attentive listeners and have a wonderful evening! Simpkins starts off the night at 5:30. Then the performers take the stage. Designed as a showcase for local musicians, Open Mic allows them to debut new music or new arrangements of old favorite songs. Performers include experienced professional musicians as well as talented, new, rising performers.

If You Go:

When: Monday, September 4, 5:30-8:30 PM

What: Open Mic Night with Gary Simpkins

Where: Thanks a Latte, 348 South Main St., Camp Verde

World Cup of JoeCoffee Tasting at Thanks a Latte on Aug. 26

You have the amazing opportunity to sample six to eight world cups of coffee on August 26 at Thanks a Latte and learn what makes each cup truly unique.

Owner Darryl Olinick, a graduate of the Ivy League Barista Academy in California, will share his encyclopedic knowledge of coffee -- how coffee is raised in different parts of the world and which flavors are infused into which coffees. Do you want a coffee with a hint of strawberries? Try the Ethiopian coffee. Is chocolate more your style? Try the Colombian! Here’s a piece of coffee trivia: it’s the microclimates and the small, family farms on Kona that make Kona coffee one of the best in the world! Come find out why as Darryl imparts his knowledge at this World Cup of Joe Coffee Tasting.

Darryl Olinick buys his beans from the finest growers in Ethiopia, Panama, Mexico, Colombia, Kona, and many other nations. In Camp Verde, he roasts his coffee beans on site, giving you the freshest cup of coffee in the Verde Valley!

If You Go:

When: Saturday, August 26, 2-5 p.m.

What: Coffee Tasting

Where: Thanks a Latte, 348 South Main St. Camp Verde,

How much: $5 for 6-8 samples (includes cranberry scones)

Verde Valley community invited to good causes potluck

The public is invited to attend the next Good Food for Good Causes Potluck of 2017 on Thursday, Sept. 14, at St Thomas Episcopal Church Parish Hall located at 889 First South Street in Clarkdale across from the post office from 5:30-8:30 pm. The group is an adult giving circle which meets bi-annually.

Each attendee brings potluck food and also a check (or cash) for $35 which is collectively donated to help fund good causes in the greater Verde Valley area. The dinner will benefit Cottonwood Middle School and Principal Matt Schumacher will attend to speak about how the funds will be used on student elective programs.

St Thomas Episcopal Church provides the local kitchen/dining venue and their existing 501c3 for responsible forwarding of all funds collected to the good cause of the evening. For more information, call 928-592-2588 or email akbkhokan@msn.com.

Cottonwood Bahá’í community Course in Life and Faith

The Cottonwood Bahá’í community will host a Course in Life and Faith to be held at the Cottonwood Public Library free to the public. This course will explore the existence of God, the need for religion, the oneness of Mankind, equality of the sexes, economic stability through spiritual solutions and many more topics. If you are wondering about the path our world is taking, the causes of political strife and economic instability, this course may be for you.

The eighth class will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at the Cottonwood Public Library from 12:30pm-1:30pm and will be titled: Progressive Revelation, Part 1.

The Baha’i Faith teaches “the well-being of mankind, its peace and security, are unattainable unless and until its unity is firmly established.” Baha’u’llah

Sponsored by the Cottonwood Bahá’í community. No fee, no homework, all are welcome. For further information, please call (928) 649-5845 or (928) 274-6289.

Grasshopper Basketball registration open

Camp Verde Parks and Recreation announces that registration is open for another season of its highly popular youth Grasshopper Basketball Program. This program for boys and girls in 1st thru 4th grade is a fun way to learn basketball and teamwork. Co-ed teams of boys and girls, led by volunteer coaches, are grouped by grade level and practice one night per week and compete on Saturday mornings. The league is intended to allow kids to have fun, learn the fundamentals of basketball and develop teamwork. Lower baskets are used as well as smaller sized basketballs to make the game more enjoyable and successful for the kids. Last year over 100 kids had a great time playing basketball – you could be next!

Volunteer coaches are always needed for these teams. Coaching experience is not required, only the desire to help your kids and others have a good time. Without enough coaches this program is not possible. Parents interested in coaching should sign their kids up early and check the coaching box on the form.

Registration is only $40 per child and $35 for each additional child from the same family and includes a uniform jersey. Scholarships may be available to help those in need courtesy of the Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde. Sign up is due by September 30th and teams will be assigned by Parks & Recreation. Sign-up forms will be available at the schools or the Parks & Recreation office at 395 S. Main Street. Games are scheduled to start Saturday, October 21st and finish in early December.

For more information or to register come to Parks & Recreation at 395 S. Main St. or call (928)554-0829.

Mental health first aid training call to local authors

The Cottonwood Public Library is looking for local published authors to participate in the 2017 Cottonwood Book Fair. The event will be held on Saturday, October 28th from 9 a.m. to noon. during the Fall Festival at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds in Cottonwood. The Book Fair will bring together 35 local authors who will be selling and signing their books. Please contact Kyle Smith at 928-340-2782 or ksmith@cottonwoodaz.gov to register. There is a $25 registration fee and table reservations will not be confirmed until payment is received. The first thirty-five authors to respond will be registered. The deadline to register is Friday, September 15th.

What do you when a loved one, a neighbor or an employee is experiencing a mental health crisis or an emotional meltdown? It’s a difficult situation to be in when you are not sure what is the right thing to do. Mental Health First Aid training can help.

An 8 hour Mental Health First Aid training class is scheduled for Friday, September 15, 8AM-5PM at the Camp Verde Community Library, 130 Black Bridge Rd, Camp Verde. The program is offered by The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley and Spectrum Healthcare Group. The 8-hour training is free, open to the public, and each person receives a certificate of completion. Continuing education credit may be available to those attending the 8-hour session.

Professional instructors from Spectrum Healthcare Group teach the course, which includes lecture, videos, group activities and reference materials. The course covers first aid for developing mental health problems including depression, anxiety disorders, psychosis, and substance use disorders. The course focuses on recognizing the signs of addiction and mental illness and the 5 step action plan to assess a situation and offer assistance. The course also teaches about local resources and where to turn for help. Spectrum Healthcare Group has trained over 700 community members in Mental Health First Aid.

According to Barbara Litrell, President of the Coalition,”We offer this training every two months so more and more of our community members are equipped to help someone who is having a mental health crisis. It’s a lot like CPR for mental illness. If someone is having a heart attack and you are trained in CPR, you would know what to do and how to help. That’s what Mental Health First Aid teaches you. We’re thrilled that the beautiful new Camp Verde Library is hosting this class.”

The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley is a 501C3 non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to building community support for families and individuals living with mental illness through education, advocacy, and community support services. Bring your lunch. Beverages and snacks will be provided. Class size is limited to 24. Please register early by contacting Barbara Litrell 649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com.

Camp Verde Halloween Trunk or Treat Planning

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation announces advance planning for our annual Main Street Trunk or Treat Halloween Festival. The popular event will be on Tuesday, October 31 this year from 5-7 pm. Main Street will be closed down from the Circle K store to the Camp Verde Feed Store to allow for a safe environment for families to enjoy the activities. Last year saw the crowd grow to an estimated 3,000 kids and parents! Businesses, organizations and individuals passed out tons of candy to costumed children strolling the street. Parks & Recreation takes the lead in providing candy for this event by accepting donated funds and then purchasing candy to be parceled out for distribution. Groups with funds to donate are asked to contact Parks & Recreation. They also coordinate placement of booths and cars along the route to take advantage of this safe closed street area.

In addition to costumed candy gobbling, businesses and groups are invited to organize other activities. These might include a haunted house, musical entertainment or food. AZ Central Land Realty will be doing their Halloween decoration extravaganza and there will be plenty of other decorated businesses and cars. Parkside Community Church, Lions Club and the Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde are just some of the community groups that we expect will be joining us for this event. This is an opportunity for businesses and organizations to participate in a fun community event. Does your business have a piece of big equipment that would look great decorated up? Do you have an employee who can walk Main Street on big stilts? Have a neighbor who juggles? This is the chance to use your imagination and add a little bit more and create a great family festival. Individuals, organizations or businesses that would like to participate in some way are encouraged to contact Shawna Figy at Camp Verde Parks and Recreation (928)554-0829 to discuss possibilities.

From home to Medicare

Want to understand your future care planning options simply and clearly? Join Ryan Steinert and Bonnie Shimko for an empowering presentation where they make sense of “all the getting older nonsense.”

The free seminar will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Friday, Sept. 8 at Verde Community Church, located at 102 S. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

RSVP by calling 928-300-0172

Upcoming DUI Checkpoint Operations

The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, working in partnership with the Arizona Department of Public Safety and surrounding local agencies, will be out in force on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 to impact impaired driving through a collaborated sobriety check point operation.

A combination of DUI saturation patrols and a sobriety checkpoint have been made possible through funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Enforcement Grant.

This DUI sobriety checkpoint will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday and will continue into the early morning hours on Sunday. The check point will be located on W. Finnie Flat Road in Camp Verde.

The goal of the task force is to prevent deaths, injuries and property damage caused by drug and alcohol impaired drivers.

CVMO will employ a zero-tolerance approach to any driver found to be impaired by alcohol or drugs, as well as any driver or occupant under 21 years old with alcohol in their system.

Every impaired driver removed from the roadway is a potential crime of violence prevented.

Power of Sisterhood conference rescheduled for 2018

Scheduling conflicts impacting Sedona Women’s Institute’s two-day Power of Sisterhood Conference have resulted in rescheduling the conference to a date to be determined in 2018.

Originally planned for Sept. 2-3 to bring together facilitators, speakers and like-minded women to explore, discover and make plans to support, guide and empower women and girls, Sedona Women’s Institute Founder and Director Karen Ely said the decision to move the conference was made this week.

“We’re very disappointed to have make the decision because we’ve had a good response, but the scheduling challenges were a bit too difficult to overcome,” she said. “The good news is that this will give us a little more time to make the conference even more powerful than we had originally envisioned.”

Ely said those who have already registered for the conference can either receive a refund or put the money toward next year’s event.

For more information and questions go to www.sedonawomensinstitute.com or call (928) 254-1897.

Toys for Tots golf tournament

The 12th annual Toys for Tots Golf Tournament will take place at Verde Santa Fe on Saturday, Oct 7.

Check in at 8 a.m. and tee off at 9 a.m. Cost is $85 and includes green fees, cart, lunch, promotion items and water.

Bring a $15 value toy to get a free raffle ticket. More raffle tickets for sale, as well as a silent auction.

Larry Green Chevrolet will provide a new car for a designated par three hole. A hole-in-one there will win it.

The format is a four-person scramble. If you do not have a full team, sign up anyway and we will match you up.

For more info or to register, call Krys at 649-3747 or see verdevalleytoysfortots@gmail.com.

Space is limited.

Verde Valley Imagination Library celebrates growing enrollment

One year ago, all Rotary Clubs in the Verde Valley partnered to offer Dolly Parton’s amazingly popular Imagination Library to all children birth to five living in the Verde Valley. Now, 1340 preschoolers receive the gift of a beautiful new age appropriate book in their mailbox every month, up from 400 in July 2016.

For children enrolled in infancy, it is a free-gift of a 60-volume set of high quality books published by Penguin Random House and chosen by developmental specialists.

The first book will arrive at the home when babies are two months old. Parents need only to register their children, keep their addresses up-to-date and have fun reading and sharing the books with their youngsters.

The Verde Valley Imagination Library (VVIL) is a new nonprofit managing the expanded program. The Rotary Club of Sedona first brought the Imagination Library to Sedona children in 2012. The Beaver Creek community (Lake Montezuma, McGuireville, Rimrock) raised funds to include their children in 2015. In July 2016, a challenge grant from the Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona provided partial funding for the expansion to all children under five living in the Verde Valley, adding Camp Verde, Clarkdale, Cornville, Cottonwood, Jerome and Verde Village.

Parents may enroll their children online at: www.imaginationlibrary.com.

Mental Health First Aid September 15

What do you when a loved one, a neighbor or an employee is experiencing a mental health crisis or an emotional meltdown? It’s a difficult situation to be in when you are not sure what is the right thing to do. Mental Health First Aid training can help.

An 8-hour Mental Health First Aid training class is scheduled for Friday, September 15, 8AM-5PM at the Camp Verde Community Library, 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde. The program is offered by The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley and Spectrum Healthcare Group. The 8-hour training is free, open to the public, and each person receives a certificate of completion. Continuing education credit may be available to those attending the 8-hour session.

Professional instructors from Spectrum Healthcare Group teach the course, which includes lecture, videos, group activities and reference materials. The course covers first aid for developing mental health problems including depression, anxiety disorders, psychosis, and substance use disorders. The course focuses on recognizing the signs of addiction and mental illness and the 5-step action plan to assess a situation and offer assistance. The course also teaches about local resources and where to turn for help.

The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley is a 501 (C) (3) non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to building community support for families and individuals living with mental illness through education, advocacy, and community support services. Bring your lunch. Beverages and snacks will be provided.

Class size is limited to 24. Please register early by contacting Barbara Litrell 649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com.

Shri Blues Band is scheduled to perform at next Clarkdale Concert in the Park

Saturday, August 26, Clarkdale Community Services is proud to present Shri Blues Band. They will perform 7-9 p.m. at the Clarkdale Town Park gazebo. This concert is FREE to the public.

Prescott-based Shri Blues Band has been playing clubs, festivals and concerts in Europe every summer for nearly two decades. Shri Blues Band’s stellar lineup features vocalist Kate Parker, guitarist/violinist/vocalist Doug Fulker, guitarist Ricky Henderson, organist Steve Ball, bassist Tina Zuccarello and drummer/vocalist Zac Parker. Founding Shri lyricist & vocalist Lee Lozowick and long-time Shri guitarist Franck Giambelluco both passed away in recent years, yet as they wanted it and in the spirit of the blues, the band continues to rock on.

Visit their website: www.shriblues.com.

The park is located in the center of the town’s historic district on Main Street, between 10th and 11th Street. There is a 50/50 raffle which all proceeds benefit the Concerts in the Park. Remember to bring your own seating and that alcohol is not permitted in the park.

Vending spaces are available and can be arranged by contacting Community Services at (928) 639-2460. For more information please visit: http://www.clarkdale.az.gov/concerts_in_the_park.htm or contact Clarkdale Community Services at (928)639-2460; email: community.services@clarkdale.az.gov.

For up to the minute updates on the status of scheduled concerts visit the Clarkdale Parks & Recreation/Clark Memorial Library Facebook page or call the Concert Hotline: (928)639-2492.

Get a ‘Handel’ on Christmas early this year

The Verde Valley Voices are beginning rehearsals for the 2017 Holiday concert. “Our selections are new. There’s a lot of variety and fun for all,” says Joy Simons, the choir director. “We’re singing things everyone knows, but may not have heard people sing before; like dances from the Nutcracker and portions of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 overture! Traditional classics are mixed with surprises. We’re going to have a good time!”

This year also brings Handel’s Messiah into the program. “We’re not performing the whole work, but several major choruses and solos. It’s so familiar to most people, but so timeless.”

“I am so excited about this program,” Trish Wood is the Voices president. “You can’t sing this music without a smile on your face. From funny to serious, it’s all a joy.”

Rehearsals begin Tuesday, September 5, in the balcony of Immaculate Conception church at 6:30 p.m. Registration opens at 5:30 p.m. “We’re so grateful to the church for letting us practice there,” says Joy. “It’s the perfect size for a big choir like this.”

The “sneak preview” rehearsal will be Tuesday, August 29 at the same time and place. Registration will also be available at this extra rehearsal. There is a $45 registration fee (scholarships are available). All music and support materials will be provided.

The choir is a non-audition group, open to everyone who just wants to sing. So if you love to sing (even if it’s only in the shower!) come sing with us! We’ve got your music and a good time. First official rehearsal is Tuesday, September 5 at 6:30 in the balcony of Immaculate Conception church on 89A.

EL Valle Artists Association and Pine Shadows Artists host 2017 Fall Art Show

The EL Valle Artists Association and Pine Shadows Artists are proud to host and invite you to attend their 2017 Fall Art Show on September 15, 16 and 17. Friday, Noon till 6 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. till 6 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. till 4 p.m. The event will take place at the Pine Shadows Club House, 2050 W. State Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ.

EL Valle Artists Association, (EVAA) has served the Verde Valley as an artist organization since 1972, and earned the status of a non-profit organization in 2001. For 45 years the organization has provided volunteers, supplies and financial support to the community-based area outreach programs, serving children and older adults.

Artists, as well as art lovers, are warmly invited to join meetings, demonstrations and art events. More information on becoming a member and learning of future events can be found at elvalleartists.org. For more information, please call (928) 634-0076.

Register now for Eddie Passov Memorial Golf Tournament

It’s time to register your team for the Eddie Passov Memorial Golf Tournament to be held on Sunday, Sept. 3, at the Sedona Golf Resort.

Eddie Passov was a beloved member of the Sedona community for over 20 years and a member of the Rotary Club of Sedona. He died unexpectedly last November at age 77. Eddie was both an avid golfer and a true humanitarian! When he wasn’t playing golf or performing his role as a starter at Sedona Golf Resort, he was busy devoting his incredible energy to helping others.

The tournament will have a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. Warm up, registration, mulligan, raffle tickets, and silent auction begins 6:30 to 7:15 a.m. Individuals and teams can compete for Closest to the Pin and in Long Drive contests. From 12:30 to 2:15 p.m. participants will enjoy lunch, awards presentation, 50/50 raffle, silent auction and Ice Cream Social. Silent auction prizes include titleist golf bags and balls, rounds of golf with GOLF Magazine’s Travelin’ Joe and course architect Ken Kavanaugh, and much more.

Cost of the tournament is $125 for individuals and $500 per team. Sponsorships are still available: $250 Hole Sponsor; $1,000 Tee Sponsor; and $3,500 Presenting Sponsor. For more information and to register go to: www.sedonarotary.org. Registration forms need to be received by Aug. 18.

Pop-up food pantry coming to local retirement center

Manzanita Outreach, a local non-profit organization, plans to bring its Pop-Up Pantry Program to Verde Valley Manor residents starting in September.

The eight units of the Verde Village, surrounding and adjacent to Cottonwood, have the largest population of any community in the Verde Valley and more than 2,000 of its residents live in poverty. Additionally, the Verde Villages are among Arizona’s many food deserts where a significant number of people are low-income; don’t have ready access to healthy food; and may have limited or no access to a vehicle.

The Verde Valley Manor is a non-profit corporation located amidst the Verde Villages. Established in 1976, the Manor is central Arizona’s first federally funded housing development and most Manor residents meet the three criteria listed above. The Manor’s mission is to develop and operate affordable rental housing for program-eligible tenants and provide and promote services to assist in maintaining independent living.

The process begins with Manzanita Outreach identifying an area in which a significant number of people are food insecure and/or struggle to get food from another emergency food provider. Manzanita Outreach secures a location and spreads the word in the community. On the day of the event, St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance delivers the food to the location and Manzanita Outreach’s volunteers facilitate the food distribution process.

If you are interested in volunteering at one of the food pantries, go to ManzanitaOutreach.org or send an email to info@ManzanitaOutreach.org.

Kids Against Hunger meal-packing event returns Oct. 21

Manzanita Outreach is a local non-profit focused on delivering hope to those who need it most … locally and abroad.

In 2011, the organization became Arizona’s only Kids Against Hunger satellite. Since that time, generous support from the residents, businesses and organizations of Verde Valley has produced tremendous results. Over 1.5 million nutritious meals have been packaged and delivered so far. The meals have been distributed to emergency food providers within Yavapai County and to orphanages in Haiti.

Manzanita Outreach’s Co-Founder Karen Freeman said, “We will host our fourth annual Kids Against Hunger packing event on Saturday, October 21st at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds. We hope to exceed last year’s success and that it will be a record day for our organization.”

Utilizing the support of over 800 volunteers of all ages, assembly lines will be formed and the nutritious meals will be prepared for shipment. Kids Against Hunger’s meals have been formulated by food scientists to provide a rich source of easily digestible protein, carbohydrates, and vitamins needed by children suffering from malnutrition. The meals offer all nine of the essential amino acids required for complete nutrition – something that can’t be said about other typical food relief sources such as rice or beans alone.

“The volunteers at our packing events are making a real impact on the lives of others,” said Executive Director Mike Newcomb. “In just two hours, a volunteer will help provide a hungry child with a life-sustaining meal every day for an entire year. It’s a ‘hands-on’ opportunity for people to be a part of something bigger than themselves and to potentially satisfy the hunger we all have within to make a difference!”

To volunteer for the event, register at www.ManzanitaOutreach.org.

Sponsorships and donations are needed to help pay for the food, packaging materials and shipping costs. Contributions are accepted online at www.ManzanitaOutrearch.org or by mailing a check to: Manzanita Outreach, P.O. Box 371, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

Manzanita Outreach is a qualified organization for the AZ Tax Credit.

Cottonwood Recovery Day Celebration

Come join the Voices of Recovery and celebrate. Matforce is putting on the Cottonwood Recovery Day Celebration September 23 from 11 am to 1 pm at Garrison Park in Cottonwood.

There will be free food, drinks, a live band, some resource information and testimonies.

The Electric Swamp Poets will be present at this event along with success stories to express that recovery is possible.

Popular author J.A. Jance comes to Camp Verde Community Library

Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m., meet J.A. Jance, New York Times bestselling and award-winning mystery author with more than 20 million books in print. Jance will talk about her latest J.P. Beaumont novel, Proof of Life, scheduled to release on Sept. 5. Sponsored by Friends of Camp Verde Library, this event will include a one-of-a-kind author talk and book-signing. Copies of the book, Proof of Life, will be available for sale starting at 6 p.m. before the talk. Arrive early to get your copy and enjoy refreshments provided by Friends of Camp Verde Library.

Jance’s writing career spans three decades and includes more than 50 books in four different series -- Ali Reynolds, J.P. Beaumont, Joanna Brady, and the Walker Family.

Friends members will receive a $3 discount on all titles. All others will pay full retail price. To learn how to become a Friend of Camp Verde Library visit http://www.cvlibrary.org/friends, stop by the library at 130 Black Bridge Road, or call 928-554-8380.

Legion Post 135 supports StandDown 2017

Hot and sticky – well, think cool and about the annual winter clothing drive sponsored by the Cornville American Legion Post 135 and Auxiliary. The drive recently kicked off and runs through Sept. 16th. The majority of the clothing will be distributed at the 2017 Northern Arizona Homeless Veteran StandDown held for the third year in Prescott on Sept. 22 and 23. The StandDown is sponsored by U.S. VETS, a non-profit organization; however, some selected items will be distributed locally.

Drop-off locations for the drive in Cottonwood are Super Clean Laundry (Maytag) located at 790 S. Main St. and Georgie’s at 517 N 12th St.; and in Cornville, the Old Corral Bar located at 11375 Cornville Rd. Collection boxes in each business will be clearly marked.

Post 135 Cmdr., Jeri Strande, stated that “even though the emphasis for the drive is on the vets in Prescott, some selected coats and other warm garments will be held back for local distribution.” She went on to explain that in the past three years, the post has partnered with the Clarkdale Elks in participating in their (Elks) Distressed Veterans Christmas lunch by suppling winter garments given to our local veterans.



As further explanation, she went on to say, “we used to donate huge amounts of good clothing to the Prescott VA Hospital, but two years ago, they changed their policy and now will only accept new clothing.”

For more information concerning the drive, please call Auxiliary President, Phyllis Kennedy, at 928-300-7411 or Cmdr. Strande at 928-649-3374.

Call for Entries: Juried Art & Craft Show and Sale

Call for Entries! 122 Juried Art & Craft Show and Sale. Fundraiser!

Paintings, Quilts, Collage, Weaving and More! Saturday, October 28, 2017 during the Fall Festival at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, 800 E Cherry St. in Cottonwood, AZ.

122 is Art and Craft in a small space (3 x 4”) And is open to any media any skill level. Any age 14 through 144! Rule #1 – Have Fun! $5 Kit includes entry fee, easel and canvas or similar supports for weavings and quilts.

All Entries MUST use VVFair supplied supports.

Every paid entry supports an Entry Kit for a Student!

Sponsor Students – your $20 sponsorship will supply kits for 10 Students.

Call Trish at the Verde Valley Fair Office, 928-634-3290 for information. Or email sponsors@vvfair.com

Sponsored by S. Taylor and Sons Hauling, Taylor Waste and the Verde Valley Fair Association. . www.vvfair.com

Fall Adult Co-Ed Volleyball Registration

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation announces registration for our Fall Co-Ed Volleyball season. The season will start September 24th in the Community Center Gym at 51 E. Hollamon Street. Games will be played Sunday afternoons with the tournament finishing November 19th. This league has expanded rapidly thanks to effort of volunteers to assist with equipment set-up.

The post season tournament is a single elimination with tough competition. Some players have been honing their skills with open volleyball sessions at the Gym over the spring and summer. Contact Parks & Rec about open volleyball dates before the season. Registration cost is $175 per team and is due by September 15.

Gather your friends, form a team and have some fun. For more information contact Shawna Figy at Parks & Recreation (928)554-0829.

Christmas Craft Bazaar Vendor call

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation is accepting crafter registrations for our annual Christmas Craft Bazaar. This year’s bazaar will be held on Saturday December 9th from 10 am to 4 pm in the Community Center Gym on Hollamon Street. We are looking to showcase locally and regionally made quality products for this show. If you are a crafter of gifts or Christmas decorations don’t miss this opportunity to show off your talents. This is a chance for local residents and visitors alike to browse a selection of unique gift and decorating ideas.

The Town’s annual Parade of Lights will also be held that evening at 6 pm just outside the Gym. After the parade Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in the Gym to meet children and hear their Christmas wishes. Crafters will not be required to provide individual liability insurance.

Booth space is $25 per vendor with limited electric availability and includes two 8 foot tables in an L shape. Vendors can contact Camp Verde Parks & Recreation to apply or with questions at 395 S. Main St. or (928)554-0829 or Shawna.figy@campverde.az.gov.

Northern Arizona Rock, Roll and Ride – American Roots Festival

Steps to Recovery Homes is holding its second Rock, Roll and Ride Benefit at The Collective Sedona on October 7. This year we are expanding our efforts and making it a Roots Music Festival. The event will start with a clean and sober motorcycle run in the morning and follow with 5 or 6 bands playing. There will be exhibit booths and food available throughout the day.

We are looking for businesses and organizations to sponsor this event and get involved. The money raised will go to help with food, advertising, securing the facility and entertainment. Your sponsorship creates a win-win for all of us. Your business will be promoted in our advertising and at the event showing your support in creating a safer community for everyone and Steps to Recovery Homes will be able to continue providing a valuable resource in the community for individuals who otherwise would not be able to afford treatment for their addiction issues.

Sponsorship can range anywhere from $250 to $2500. It includes your name on all advertising we do for the event, on banners at the event and on our website. More importantly, sponsoring this event will give your business the opportunity to be part of the solution for an issue that affects our community at a deep level.

Addiction is a disease that affects our schools, neighborhoods, jobs and homes. 129 people a day die of an overdose. Many of these people can’t afford the treatment they need. Steps to Recovery Homes provides treatment at an affordable rate for people who would otherwise fall through the cracks.

Local historical site turns 100

A century celebration of the Tapco Steam Plant in Clarkdale will take place Saturday, Sept. 16 at 2 p.m. in the Men’s Lounge at the Clarkdale Memorial Clubhouse, in Clarkdale. Local historian Tim Coons will do a talk on the steam plant’s history, and have pictures, documents, and artifacts on display. The event is open to the public and free of charge.

35th annual Sedona Car Show set for Sept. 16

The 35th annual Sedona Car Show will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2017, at the Sedona Airport, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Camaro. Show hours are 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Contact the car show committee at info@sedonacarclub.com for more details and a registration form.

Seed Library returns to Cottonwood Public Library

The Cottonwood Public Library is once again partnering with the Verde Thumbs Gardening Club and offering a seed lending program for the fall growing season. The Seed Library is a collection of free, open-pollinated seeds and a community of gardeners coming together to celebrate their hobby. With a seed library you can check out seeds and grow the plants. From those plants you can save some seeds and then return them to the Seed Library for the next growing season. Eventually these seeds become adapted to our soil and climate and are more productive.

The Seed Library will reopen on Saturday, August 19 and free seeds will be available to be checked out from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot lobby. Volunteers will be available to answer questions and help with seed selection. The Seed Library will be open every other Saturday, starting August 19 through October 14. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Toys for Tots Golf Tournament set for Oct. 7

On Saturday, Oct. 7, the 12th annual Toys for Tots Golf Tournament will take place at Verde Santa Fe Golf Course in Cornville.

The entry of $85 includes scramble format, green fees, cart, range balls, lunch, promotional item, individual and team cash prizes. ($75 for uniformed services--military, police and fire)

$65 for Verde Santa Fe members. Limited to 80 paid players. Raffles (before golf) and silent auction (after). 8:00 sign in and shotgun start at 9:00. Beverage cart will be available.

Larry Green Chevrolet will provide a new car for a hole-in-one on a designated hole. Bring an unwrapped toy over $15 value and receive a raffle ticket. More raffle tickets will be on sale as you check in. Register 1-4 players, ladies and/or men.

Forms available at the golf course or contact Krys (928) 649-3747 email krysvogler@gmail.com for registration or questions. Early entries help us with planning.

August events calendar at Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot

August will be filled with a lot of fun and educational special programs at both Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot National Monuments! Here are some of our featured events:

Founders Day – Fee Free

Friday, August 25th–All National Parks will be fee free in honor of the National Park Service’s 101st birthday.

Bat Blitz! (rescheduled)

Tuzigoot, Friday, August 25th–Join us for the free event on Friday, Aug 25th from 6:30pm to 9:00pm for a peek inside the life of the only flying mammal in the world. The evening will begin at 6:30pm with a ranger talk all about bats. Attendees can learn about the mysteries and misconceptions that surround these amazing night creatures.

Sacred Scarlets Macaw Program

Montezuma Castle, Friday, August 25th 10:00am – 11:00am

Tuzigoot, Sunday, August 27th 10-11 a.m.

Sacred Scarlets presents lectures and demonstrations featuring a young, beautiful captive-bred Scarlet Macaw. These lectures and demonstrations address conservation as well as the Scarlet Macaw’s fascinating history in American Southwest culture.

Montezuma Castle National Monument is located at 2800 Montezuma Castle Highway, Camp Verde, AZ 86322. Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 Tuzigoot Road, Clarkdale, AZ. For additional information, call 928-567-3322 or visit www.nps.gov/tuzi and www.nps.gov/moca and select the calendar icon.

For the latest updates on events and programs, find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @TuzigootNPS and @MontezumaNPS

More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 417 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities.

Mingus on the Hill class reunion

If you attended Mingus on the Hill in Jerome classes 1959 to 1975, you are invited to our multiyear class reunion at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds on September 23, 2017. Cost is $20 per person if paid and registered by September 1st. For info, contact Detta @ 949-290-2872 or Becky @ 928-451-6937

Vendor space available for artists, arts & crafts vendors, local businesses, non-profits

Clarktoberfest2017 is not really like Oktoberfest although there is beer involved. It’s Clarkdale’s unique event, a fall festival that is a street fair/concert/beer garden and a fun time for all and of course live music! This year we are merging “Howl-o-ween”, the Clarkdale dog event, with Clarktoberfest. There will be lots of fun for dogs, kids and adults with both events in one place and time. More information at our website: http://clarktoberfestaz.com/

Vendor space is available! Vendors will be provided a 10x10 space on the street – you will bring your own tent, tables, chairs, etc. The cost of the booth space will be $25 with your business license or $30 for those without a business license. If you are interested in a booth space you can go to http://clarktoberfestaz.com/ and “CLICK” on Participants Forms to complete our online application then mail a check to us or email us at madeinclarkdale2012@gmail.com and we will email back to you a vendor application. If you have any questions, also email us at madeinclarkdale2012@gmail.com.

PWG seeks nominations for Making a Difference Award honoring women

Professional Women’s Group of Northern Arizona announces its first Making a Difference Award and seeks nominations for accomplished women who make a difference as leaders, mentors and advocates.

The award will focus on women who volunteer their time, care for and nurture businesses, organizations, families, friends and communities.

Anyone in the community can nominate a woman to be the recipient of this award. Nominations may be submitted on PWG’s website, www.pwgaz.org/ and are due by Sept. 1 at 5 p.m.

PWG is seeking sponsors who are interested in improving their company or organization’s image, prestige and credibility by supporting the PWG Making a Difference Award.

To register as a sponsor, call Alice Klies at 928-351-7746.

The Making a Difference winner will be announced at PWG’s Oct. 17 meeting beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Cottonwood Recreation Center. Online preregistration is $15 at www.pwgaz.org, including lunch. The cost is $20 at the door without lunch. The event includes networking opportunities, a 50/50 raffle and amazing door prizes.

PWG’s vision is to support, inspire and empower women to action. The purpose of the organization is to promote and enhance development and education of professional women in Sedona and the Verde Valley.

For more information, call Alice Klies at 928-351-7746 or email alice.klies@pwgaz.org.

Cottonwood’s Farmers’ Market

Thursday evenings through Sept. 28, 5 pm to dark at Old Town Activity Park 187 E Pima St, Cottonwood, shop locally grown fruits and vegetables, homemade items and more while listening to fabulous regional musicians.

For vendor information, an entertainment schedule, and more, visit: www.oldtownfarmers.org or ask at the CRC front desk. Please contact Jak at jteel@cottonwoodaz.gov regarding potential sponsorship opportunities.

Museum’s Fall Arts & Crafts Fair looking for new participants

The Sedona Heritage Museum wants artisans and crafters to know that registration for their Annual Fall Arts & Crafts Fair will soon be available.

Scheduled for Saturday, October 21 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Museum, the show focuses on local and regional artists and craftspeople, and only original handmade items are allowed. Artists and crafters are encouraged to personally interact with shoppers and tell how they make their pieces, where they find their unusual materials or what inspires them.

If you would like to receive registration information, please contact Janeen or Nicole at 9282827038 or info@sedonamuseum.org. The Museum is located at 735 Jordan Rd. in Uptown Sedona, Arizona.

Reservations now accepted for Historic Clear Creek Church

The Camp Verde Historical Society is accepting reservations for use of the Historic Clear Creek Church.

The church is an ideal venue for weddings, memorials and family gatherings. Construction of the church began in 1898 with limestone quarried from the nearby White Hills.

The structure was finished and dedicated in 1903. It was the only church in the Verde Valley at that time.

Information and applications for the use of the church can be obtained at the Camp Verde Historical Society Museum/Visitor’s Center located in Historic Downtown Camp Verde, 435 S. Main Street, Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or call 928-567-9560 during business hours.

Clarkdale’s Concerts in the Park

Clarkdale Community Services is pleased to announce the 2017 Concerts in the Park series. Clarkdale Community Services annually hosts a series of concerts in the Clarkdale Town Park which run throughout the summer months. These concerts are performed from the Town Park gazebo on Saturday evenings and are FREE to the public. This year nine concerts are offered representing a wide variety of genres.

Clarkdale’s 2017 Concerts in the Park Series:

August 26th, 7-9 pm, Shri Blues Band

September 9th, 7-9 pm, Matchbox Twenty Too

The Town has implemented a concert hotline that you can call to hear a recorded message providing the most up to date information including who is scheduled to perform or if the concert has been delayed or cancelled due to weather conditions. The Concert Hotline is 928-639-2492. Also, updates are posted on the Clarkdale Parks and Recreation Facebook page: Clarkdale Parks & Recreation/Clark Memorial Library.

The park is located in the center of the town’s historic district, 1001 Main Street, between 10th and 11th Streets. There is a 50/50 raffle which all proceeds benefit the Concerts in the Park. Vendor spaces are available.

For more information please visit: http://www.clarkdale.az.gov/concerts_in_the_park.htm or contact Clarkdale Community Services at (928) 639-2490 or email: dawn.norman@clarkdale.az.gov.

Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group meets every third Thursday

The Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group - a core group of people personally connected to the autism community – has been expanded to welcome and offer support to parents, family members, and caregivers of people with all special needs.

A support group is the lifeline that can bring emotional respite and assistance to those struggling. Those in the support group are walking the path too, some of them have for several years, and can offer empathy, insight, and suggestions for professional help and resources.

The Group meets every third Thursday of the month at the Camp Verde Library from 6-7:30 p.m. We welcome you to join us. No family should have to walk this path alone. Come to a meeting and share, learn, and connect with others who understand.

Family Movies at the Library

On every third Saturday of the month the Cottonwood Public Library hosts family movies in the Youth Services Department. Family friendly movies begin at 10:30 a.m. and are free and open to parents and children of all ages. Please check the Library website at www.ctwpl.info for this Saturday’s family movie title. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.