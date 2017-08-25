Big Park clears first hurdle toward becoming International Baccalaureate World School

It is official. The International Baccalaureate Organization has declared Big Park Community School a Candidate School for the Primary Years Program.

This is one of the preliminary steps toward becoming an International Baccalaureate World School.



IB World Schools share a common philosophy -- a commitment to a high-quality, challenging, international education -- that we believe is important for our students.



We are grateful for the hard work of staff members, parents and community members who made this possible. With the support of our Board of Education, Superintendent, Site Council and the administration of the Sedona Oak Creek Unified School District, we are well on our way to becoming an IB World School.

Our students will be the beneficiaries of a strong foundation of skills, attitudes, knowledge and competencies.