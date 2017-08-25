Big Park Community School Fall Festival Fundraiser – save the dates!

And what a festival it will be, to be sponsored by the Sedona Rotary Club, The Collective, Sedona Golf Resort and Sedona Helicopter Tours.

Community volunteers, together with the new Sedona Rotary International chapter here in the Village, are organizing a major event to build Village community spirit, to support our Big Park School, and to promote the local businesses making donations for the Live and Silent Auction.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6, Sedona Rotary International will host a party at The Collective’s Vista Hall. The party will feature a Live Auction, a Silent Auction with over 100 items fr, catering by J Wine Bistro, wine donated by Chateau Ste. Michelle, and keyboard performances by our own Village pianist Joe Bongiorno. The PSTA of Big Park Community School will be hosting a “kids night in” at the school with pizza and a movie or craft projects from 5:30 – 8:30 pm. so parents and teachers are able to attend the Party at Vista Hall.

On SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7, THE SEDONA GOLF RESORT will host a helicopter (donated by Sedona Helicopter Tours) ball drop on the driving range about 1 pm. Numbered balls will sell for $20 each.



Also on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7, at THE SEDONA GOLF RESORT, there will be putting contests between 9 am – 12:30 pm. One putting green will be for children 12 and under and an adult contest on the other putting green.

And finally, on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7 and SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8, Rotary volunteers and the SEDONA GOLF RESORT will sponsor a Hole-in-One Contest with a prize of $100,000.