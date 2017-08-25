Fall burn season begins in Sedona Fire District

SEDONA – Beginning Sept. 1, the fall burn season will begin in all areas covered by the Sedona Fire District.



A burn permit is required for all residential open burning.



Permits may be obtained in person at Fire Station #1 located at 2860 Southwest Drive in West Sedona.



Residential open burning is defined as the burning of dry, readily combustible organic yard waste.



There is no cost for a residential open burning permit.