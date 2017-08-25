Fall burn season begins in Sedona Fire District

SEDONA – Beginning Sept. 1, the fall burn season will begin in all areas covered by the Sedona Fire District.
A burn permit is required for all residential open burning.
Permits may be obtained in person at Fire Station #1 located at 2860 Southwest Drive in West Sedona.
Residential open burning is defined as the burning of dry, readily combustible organic yard waste.
There is no cost for a residential open burning permit.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.