Helping animals through shopping

This summer marked the 3-year anniversary for the Red Rose Thriftique located in the Bell Rock Plaza.



The unique, quality, one of a kind thrift store and artist boutique benefits animal welfare through the non-profit 501c3 Red Rose Inspiration For Animals.

Red Rose helps pet owners spay and neuter animal companions for free, provides emergency medical services for homeless felines and canines and often assists pet owners on a fixed income to get their animal the veterinary care they desperately need.



In addition to a variety of other programs this group provide TNR (trap, neuter and return) of feral felines helping to trap, spay/neuter, vaccinate, and provide medical treatment.



Red Rose is reducing the over pet population; preventing felines and canines from potentially being injured, abused or neglected.



A recent quote from someone Red Rose helped: “I found these two female kittens abandoned at a condemned house. I took them in knowing they would need spaying and vaccinations but I didn’t know how I would pay for it.



Then I remembered seeing a flyer years ago ... I reached out to them and they were happy to help. Now these kittens can go to a new home well prepared for a good and healthy life. Thank you Red Rose for helping me to help the kittens.”

The vision for this unique thrift store and artist boutique originated from the art shows that Red Rose has been promoting since 2009 and the few rummage sales that display exclusively at the Olde Sedona Bar and Grill and Redrock Precision Motors in West Sedona.

This fall season Red Rose will be promoting three art shows: September 9th and 10, September 30 and October 1, and October 14 and 15th.



These shows are not affiliated with any others in town and are the only shows to benefit animal welfare.



For additional information contact www.redroseinspiration.org or email info@redroseinspiration.org or visit the Red Rose Thriftique, 41 Bell Rock Plaza, Village of Oak Creek.