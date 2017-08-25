Information forthcoming on Village development, expansion projects

Tom Graham, Big Park Regional Coordinating Council president, is traveling this month on a much-needed family vacation and asked me to submit this month’s update.

At the August meeting the President’s report discussed recent requests for detailed information related to new commercial developments in the Big Park area.



Some of the requests have included the suggestion to have future BPRCC meeting agendas include discussions and presentations from the developers of the contemplated projects.

Be assured that detailed information, and even developer presentations, will happen when the respective projects’ plans are complete enough and ready for review.

Unfortunately at this time, the plans related to development or re-development are not complete and have also not been submitted to Yavapai County. Yavapai County will submit any needed planning and zoning change requests for any of the projects’ to the BPRCC for review and input when they are submitted.

As soon as detailed information becomes available from project developers or the county, it will be on the most immediate BPRCC meeting agenda.

To receive meeting notices via email please sign-up at the BPRCC website, bigparkcouncil.org.

The BPRCC, as a large board comprised of representatives from many area associations and organizations, fully shares our communities’ desire for factual, thorough and timely information.