Kick off Labor Day weekend with $5 community breakfast at VOCA

The Village of Oakcreek Association will start the Labor Day weekend celebration with its first annual Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, September 2nd from 9-11 am.

Breakfast will include pancakes, eggs, sausage, orange juice and coffee or ice tea. Breakfast will be served in the Banquet Room of the VOCA Community Center located at 690 Bell Rock Blvd.



It is important that we have an idea of how people will attend, so we request that you call the VOCA office at 284-1820 or email Nancy Shelley at nshelley@vocaonline.com to reserve your seats.



The cost is just $5 per person.



This event was organized and is sponsored by the VOCA Activities Committee headed by Irene Abramovich and Deb Fox. Special thanks them for their interest and commitment in reestablishing this committee and organizing future events for the residents of VOCA.



Please come out and support this activity Labor Day weekend and join with other Village of Oak Creek residents for a hearty breakfast and some good fellowship.



On Friday, September 8th, VOCA will conduct their 3rd Annual Shredding Day in the north parking lot between the VOCA Park and the VOCA Community Center.



All are welcome to bring your documents for shredding between 10am until noon. Only documents of value should be shredded. Please do not bring magazines or newspapers.



All binders and binder clips should be removed. Small paper clips are OK. Documents can be paper bagged or boxed for transporting. VOCA is offering this service for free for Village of Oakcreek Association members. If you have questions, please contact the VOCA office at 284-1820 or contact Nancy Shelley at nshelley@vocaonline.com .

On Saturday morning, September 9th, Oakcreek Country Club will be hosting the 10th Annual Marine Corps League Charity Golf Tournament. Proceeds go to veteran's charities, namely Marines Helping Marines and Arizona Marines charities. Cost is $65 for Oakcreek CC members and $125 for non-members.



Get a foursome together and participate in this fun four-person scramble. Your charitable contribution includes golf, cart fees, tournament competition, lunch, and live auction. Mulligan’s and raffle tickets will also be available for purchase to benefit the Marine charities.

Hole sponsorships are just $75 and will help the program and promote your business. If you cannot attend and would like to make a tax-deductible donation, please make you check to Sedona MCL#1237, PO Box 3733, Sedona AZ 86340-3733.



The Marine Corps Golf Event has grown in popularity each year and special thanks goes to Lloyd Dellacort and his committee for putting on a first class event that is now an anticipated special event on the Oakcreek CC annual calendar.