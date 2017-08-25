Meet J.A. Jance and Lisa Schnebly Heidinger

September promises to be an exciting month, with book signings by two authors: J.A. Jance and Lisa Schnebly Heidinger. Meet J.A. Jance at the Sedona Arts Center, 15 Art Barn Road, on Thursday, September 14, at 5 p.m. Lisa Schnebly Heidinger will speak Saturday, September 30, at 2 p.m. at the Church of the Nazarene, 55 Rojo Drive in the Village of Oak Creek and Sunday, October 1, at 1 p.m. in the community room at Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Road.

J.A. Jance, New York Times bestselling and award-winning author, is on tour promoting her latest book “Proof of Life,” a J.P. Beaumont mystery. Jance has more than 20 million books in print. Jance’s writing career spans three decades and includes more than 50 books in four different series—Ali Reynolds, J.P. Beaumont, Joanna Brady, and the Walker family -- along with a volume of poetry. Although she was once denied entry into a university-level creative writing course, that didn’t stop her from living her dream of becoming a writer. Born in South Dakota and raised in Bisbee, Arizona, she and her husband Bill split their time between homes in Arizona and Washington state.



This book signing event is sponsored by Sedona Public Library, the Sedona Arts Center, and ML Coleman Studios.

“The Journal of Sedona Schnebly” is Lisa Schnebly Heidinger’s tenth book. She dreamed of telling her great-grandmother’s story since childhood and has been working on this project for more than 30 years. The book contains 30 images from the Schnebly family’s private collections and “draws you into a fiercely private woman’s life that is by turns amusing and heartbreaking and always fascinating,” explains the author.

A native of Arizona, Lisa Schnebly Heidinger is deeply passionate about sharing stories of our amazing state and helping others find their “favorite Arizona.” During 35 years working in journalism and broadcasting, Lisa has honed the craft of sussing out and sharing stories in newspapers, magazines, and books and on the radio and TV. As part of her investigative work, Lisa went into a drug tunnel, had dinner with polygamist families, walked through plane crash debris, and interviewed death row inmates—before taking on the truly risky pursuit of raising a family.

Don’t miss these opportunities to meet J.A. Jance and Lisa Schnebly Heidinger. Books will be for sale during these events. For more information or to reserve your book for purchase during the day of the book signing, please contact Cheryl Yeatts, Manager of Sedona Public Library in the Village, at 928.284.1603 or email voc@sedonalibrary.org.