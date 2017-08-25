Register your team now for Eddie Passov Memorial Golf Tournament

SEDONA -- Time to register your team for the Eddie Passov Memorial Golf Tournament to be held on Sunday, Sept. 3, at the Sedona Golf Resort.

Eddie Passov was a beloved member of the Sedona community for over 20 years and a member of the Rotary Club of Sedona.

He died unexpectedly last November at age 77. Eddie was both an avid golfer and a true humanitarian! When he wasn’t playing golf or performing his role as a starter at Sedona Golf Resort, he was busy devoting his incredible energy to helping others.

His family recently established Eddie’s Promise as a way to keep Eddie’s commitments to the causes so dear to him.

This inaugural fundraiser will benefit the children of the Verde Valley through books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The Rotary Clubs of Sedona, Sedona Red Rocks and the Verde Valley are leading a charge to raise the funds to send FREE books to every preschool child who lives in the Verde Valley communities.

The tournament will have a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m.

Warm up, registration, mulligan, raffle tickets, and silent auction begins 6:30 to 7:15 a.m.

Individuals and teams can compete for Closest to the Pin and in Long Drive contests. From 12:30 to 2:15 p.m. participants will enjoy lunch, awards presentation, 50/50 raffle, silent auction and Ice Cream Social.

Silent auction prizes include titleist golf bags and balls, rounds of golf with GOLF Magazine’s Travelin’ Joe and course architect Ken Kavanaugh, and much more.

For more information and to register go to: www.sedonarotary.org.

Rotary International is a service organization that works to promote world health, eradication of polio, supports the education of young people, and makes local communities a better place through a variety of service activities.



The Rotary Club of Sedona meets at noon the first and third Tuesdays at Relics Restaurant. The Rotary Club of Sedona Village Satellite meets the second and fourth Thursdays each month at Redstone Grill, at Oakcreek Country Club.

For more information about the clubs visit www.sedonarotary.org.