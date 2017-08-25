Sedona Village Business Association monthly mixer Sept. 26

Exciting events are coming to the Village. Meet and Greet your fellow businesses and friends at our first Sedona Village Business Association Monthly Mixer, September 26th at 5:30 pm.

The location is still to be set, so like SVBA on Facebook to get updates or check the SVBA website.

There will be thrilling raffle prizes including a one-night stay at the Holiday Inn, and a custom wine and beer tour. Musical entertainment will be provided by DJ Eagle One, plus snacks and wine will be offered.

A suggestion box will be available at the event for local businesses to express their needs.

New Educational opportunities at our Lunch and Learn will be offered the 1st Thursday of every month at the Holiday Inn conference room, starting Sep. 7, from 12-1 with a presentation from Sandy Barrett, Red Rock Taxes, on record retention. Future topics include Social Media Marketing, Quickbooks, Customer Service and Marketing Tactics.

Free for members; $5 for non-members. Bring your own lunch.

Join fellow businesses at the Annual Alzheimer’s walk on Saturday, November 4th at the Collective.

SVBA will host a table. Event tables will be open to SVBA members at no charge.

Non-members may purchase a table for $15, but priority will be given to members. Contact Rebecca Miller, rebecca.miller@edwardjones.com for more information.

All events will be open to the public.

Sedona Village Business Association-Helping Businesses to Grow! https://sedonavillagebusinessassociation.org