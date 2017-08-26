Cottonwood issues road closure notice

Due to the monsoon storm this week, the City of Cottonwood Public Works Department rescheduled closure of 15th Street for Monday, Aug. 28.

Motorists traveling on 15th Street between Ash Street and Mingus Avenue can expect a road closure at the intersection of 15th Street and Mingus Avenue for the installation of a new waterline.

Mingus Avenue will provide through traffic at this intersection; however, all turning movements to and from 15th Street will be prohibited. This closure will begin at 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28 with the road reopening by 5 p.m. the same day.

For motorists traveling in the area, a detour has been set up at Main Street and 14th Street to get around this closure. All local businesses will remain open during construction. Please exercise caution and obey all traffic control signs while traveling in the area.

CAT operating on Labor Day

Cottonwood Area Transit (CAT) is announcing that it will be operating regular service on Monday, Sept. 4.

All ADA and Fixed Route Services will be running for the Red Line, Blue Line, Yellow Line, Green Line, Paratransit, and Lynx.



The CAT administrative offices will be closed on Labor Day, as will the call center. Any ADA riders that want a ride on Monday or Tuesday are encouraged to call the CAT office no later than 5pm on Friday, Sept. 1. The CAT office will open at its usual time of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5. CAT offices may be contacted at 928-634-2287.

CAT provides four fixed routes and ADA Paratransit serving Cottonwood, Clarkdale and Verde Villages and Verde Lynx commuter service between Cottonwood and Sedona.

Cottonwood seeks applicants for Board of Adjustment vacancies

The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill four vacancies on the Council- appointed five-member Board of Adjustment. These are volunteer, non-paid opportunities. This Board is a quasi-judicial decision-making body that hears variance requests and appeals of decisions of the Zoning Administrator. Training is available. The Board meets on an as-needed basis throughout the year.

If you are a resident of the City of Cottonwood interested in serving your community, please considering volunteering. Commission/Board member applications are available at the Human Resources office, 816 N. Main St., Cottonwood City Hall, 827 N. Main St., by calling 340-2732, or on-line at www.cottonwoodaz.gov. Completed applications should be returned to the Human Resources Office or Cottonwood City Hall no later than 3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29.

Cottonwood seeks applicants for Industrial Development Authority Board vacancies

The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill four vacancies on the Council-appointed five-member Industrial Development Authority Board. The primary purpose of the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) is to expand manufacturing, industrial and commercial enterprises within the City of Cottonwood and is consistent with the limitations expressed by the Arizona Legislature. The service of this Authority Board can aid the welfare and economic growth of the City of Cottonwood.

A background in building design, construction, real estate, agriculture or natural resources is beneficial. Candidates must be residents of the City of Cottonwood, and able to meet annually for an annual meeting and as needed during an application process which could be as many as five meetings. An officer or employee of the City of Cottonwood is not eligible to be on this Board.

If you are a resident of the City of Cottonwood interested in serving your community, please consider volunteering. Commission/Board member applications are available at the Human Resources office, 816 N. Main St., Cottonwood City Hall, 827 N. Main St., by calling 928-2732, or online at www.cottonwoodaz.gov.

Completed applications should be returned to the Human Resources Office or Cottonwood City Hall no later than 3 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 7.