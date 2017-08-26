Court slaps down judges for ignoring order regarding shackling prisoners

PHOENIX -- A appeals court on Friday slapped down Arizona federal judges for ignoring their order limiting when prisoners can be shackled.

In an often sharply worded ruling, the three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blasted trial judges handling criminal cases for refusing to decide on a case-by-case basis when a pre-trial detainee actually needs to be in chains when brought into court. The appellate judges said that is directly contrary to a published -- and precedent setting -- opinion they issued just three months ago.

The appellate court acknowledged they had agreed to stay that order to allow federal prosecutors to appeal. But they said that did not mean trial judges could automatically continue to ignore claims by defendants that there was no legitimate reason for them to be shackled.

There was no immediate response from federal prosecutors who had fought the order.

The May ruling by the full 9th Circuit was fairly straightforward.

“Before a presumptively innocent defendant may be shackled, the court must make an individualized decision that a compelling governmental purpose would be served and that shackles are the least restrictive means for maintaining security and order in the courtroom,’’ the judges said.

“Courts cannot delegate this constitutional question to those who provide security, such as the U.S. Marshals Service,’’ the ruling read. “Nor can courts institute routine shackling policies reflecting a presumption that shackles are necessary in every case.’’

In this latest case, three defendants requested they be unshackled, citing the May ruling. But the trial judges in each case refused, noting that there was a stay issued.

On Friday, the appellate court said that was in error.

“A published decision of this court constitutes binding authority which must be followed unless and until overruled by a body competent to do so,’’ the three judges wrote in the order.

And if there were any question about ignoring a ruling while on appeal, the judges said that is “mistaken’’ and that it is “clear error for a district court to disregard a published opinion of this court.’’

Nor were the appellate judges swayed from their order by the fact that Raner Collins, the chief judge for federal courts in Arizona, has since issued a memorandum directing all the judges to comply with the May ruling and make individualized determinations of whether prisoners need to be shackled.

They pointed out that Collins did not issue his order until the appellate court issued an emergency injunction barring universal shackling. More to the point, the appellate judges said they needed to issue Friday’s order to prevent Collins from rescinding his directive.

