Letter: Confederate momuments represent disgraceful part of American history

Editor:

After Trump’s press conference the white supremacist groups were absolutely giddy and have nothing but praises for him.

They now feel validated and empowered. As the leader of our nation, Trump has a moral obligation to denounce these domestic terrorists. He needs to make it clear that he does not want their support. But, he just can’t bring himself to do that. He either doesn’t want to lose that part of his base of support or he confers with their beliefs.

These hate groups are the bottom feeders of our nation. Without resorting to the cowardly and violent actions of the white supremacist groups, we need to find a way to eradicate these vermin.

Our Commander in Chief is more of a Divider in Chief and the GOP has been his enabler. They all need to stand up against this man who has shown no stability or competence for his job. And, as far as the confederate statues/monuments go, they may be a part of our history but they represent the dark and disgraceful part of it. They should neither be celebrated nor hold a place of honor.

Cindy Harms

Cottonwood