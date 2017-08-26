What's Happening: Aug. 27, 2017

Shakespeare in the Pavilion: Yavapai College Presents Taming of the Shrew on Verde Campus

The battle of the sexes takes to the Verde in September, when Yavapai College present Shakespeare’s comedy, The Taming of the Shrew, on the Mabery Pavilion of YC’s Verde Valley Campus Saturday, September 9, at 7 p.m. The performance is free and open to the public.

Presented by Yavapai County’s own Laark Productions, The Taming of the Shrew addresses the gender wars in a lighthearted way, asking, “How far will a man go to win a suitable wife?”

For more than 500 years, The Taming of the Shrew has remained an audience favorite for its broad characterizations and onstage antics. This fall, Laark Productions brings a fresh spin to this class-conscious comedy, setting it in the strict social order of the Edwardian Age.

The suitors to the daughters of Baptista Minola resort to trickery, bribery, and strategic forms of flirtation to infiltrate Minola’s home and win his daughters’ hands: their hearts may be another matter!

Relationships between masters and servants, parents and children, and husbands and wives are turned topsy-turvy. Disguises are worn, clothes are shredded, food is thrown, and swords are drawn as the social structure is stretched to its limits in this madcap comedy of manners and marriage.

The Yavapai College Verde Valley Campus is located at 601 Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale. Admission is free. In the case of inclement weather, the play will move into the adjacent Community Room, behind the pavilion. For further information, please call (928) 649-4284.

Toastmasters Club meets in Cottonwood

Of all the fears that humans experience, public speaking tops the list. In an atmosphere of fun and friendship, the Cottonwood Toastmasters Club helps people overcome their fear and become confident speakers and leaders. It meets every Monday from noon to 1 p.m. at Cottonwood Village, 201 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood, and is open to people who not only want to improve their speaking skills, but to have fun doing it.

Sooner or later, many who do not consider themselves public speakers may be called upon to give a presentation. The Cottonwood Toastmasters Club goes beyond teaching the necessary skills to succeed in corporate and business settings. It also boosts confidence for people who wish they could tell a story, recite a joke, give a pitch, or speak spontaneously in front of a group. In the warm and friendly environment of the Club, participants practice becoming confident speakers. In the words of one member, “Toastmasters changed my life!”

Guests are welcome to attend as non-members for as long as they wish before joining. With a minimal financial commitment, members reap maximum results. For more information, contact Lou Rangel at (928) 300-4945.



Free public tours of Clark Memorial Clubhouse

Free public tours of Clark Memorial Clubhouse occur the third Wednesday of each month starting Sept, 20. Please meet your hosts at 9:45 a.m. for a brief welcome at the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum located at 900 First North in Clarkdale, followed by a short walk to the clubhouse.

Built in 1927, at a cost of $100,000, the building today is much the same as it was 90 years ago thanks to several Clarkdale citizens, families, and friends who saw the need for restoration in the early 1980’s. They established The Clarkdale Clubhouse Restoration Commission and appointed Phyllis Bright as president with Dorothy Benatz, Vesta Northcross, Roberta Westcott, Peter J. Corbett, Ruth Marie Wicks, and Mercy Behlow as the guiding committee. The Town of Clarkdale recently was able to secure funding to redesign the facilities and handicapped accessibility entrance to the auditorium. This tour is handicapped accessible and will be offered on the following dates: Oct. 18, Nov. 15, Jan. 17, Feb. 21, March 21, April 18, and May 16.

‘aRT is…’ classes at Verde Valley Fair Assn.

The Verde Valley Fair Assn. announces the first series of aRT is… classes beginning September 23.

“The dream that culminated in aRT is… began five years ago when we were working on the first annual Fall Festival and tossing around other ideas for events here at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds” says Trish Hansen, “Coleen and I knew from the first that we wanted to ask local artisans and crafters to come in and demonstrate their media or teach workshops. We wanted a venue where you could try out fused glass or oil painting where potential artists could try something new without breaking their budget. We wanted to offer local adults a fun way to express their creative selves while having fun. And more, we wanted to advance opportunities for creative expression to youth in the Verde Valley.”

Beginning in Fall 2017, leading up to our 122 art show and sale, we will be offering aRT is… Saturdays

Each week we’ll focus on a different media or technique including collage, mixed media and watercolor. Most materials will be supplied (see class descriptions for details online at www.vvfair.com) cost per person is $15. Pre-registration is required.

Ongoing (after a break for the Holidays) we’ll offer workshops with topics ranging from acrylic paints to woodcarving and ‘play days’ when you can come in and work on your own project or learn something new from our demonstrators.

In the meantime, we’re working with schools to bring additional art and craft opportunities into the classrooms and you’ll get to see the results of those efforts at the 2018 Verde Valley Fair.

For more information, class schedules and instructor bios, visit www.vvfair.com and click on the Fall Festival page or contact Coleen or Trish at the Fair Office 928-634-3290, sponsors@vvfair.com

Sponsored by S Taylor and Sons Hauling, Taylor Waste and the Verde Valley Fair Association.

Heroes needed at Verde Valley Humane Society

Do you have an hour or a few hours a week for some cuddle time? If so, the Verde Valley Humane Society needs volunteers to care for their wonderful kittens and cats.

Donating your time to be a cat socializer would have a positive and long-lasting effect on their well-being. Cats can be scared and stressed living in a shelter environment, and you would be helping them feel safe and relaxed. A cat that is more comfortable will exhibit their true character and has a much better chance of finding their forever home.

The VVHS cats would love to receive one-on-one attention, an abundance of TLC, and the opportunity to exercise and play. Volunteers can take the kitties to the play room; bring a blanket to sit on the cat room floor to cuddle and play; watch videos with them on a tablet; and read to them, as not only does it help with socialization, but also listening to our voice comforts and soothes them.



Available times for this vital and enjoyable role is between 10am and 5pm, Monday through Saturday, and 11am and 3pm on Sunday.



If you would like to join their team of dedicated volunteers and help make a huge difference in the lives of their kitties, you can either pick up a Volunteer Application (which includes their requirements) at the shelter, or you can print one out at verdevalleyhumane.org/volunteers.

If you have any questions, please contact their Volunteer Chair, Karla Horn, at 928.853.1251 or via email at karlahorn@msn.com.



The Verde Valley Humane Society is located at 1520 W. Mingus Avenue, Cottonwood. They are open from 10am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday. 928.634.7387.

-Michelle Lloyd, VVHS Board of Directors, PR Chair

Kindred at Home annual food drive

It’s time for the Kindred at Home company- wide Annual Food Drive event. During the month of August, employees of the national network of Kindred at Home and Kindred Hospice will be collecting food for their local food banks.

Why in August? Interestingly enough, demand on the food pantries is highest during summer months and it is the slowest donation time of the year. In fact, by late summer, many pantries report their shelves are empty.

This is our opportunity to give back to our communities and seniors by filling these shelves. One food bank administrator said it best: “Hunger never takes a vacation.”

The Old Town Misison Food Pantry provides assistance to a wide variety of clients. For example:

• 7 percent of households served are Veterans

• 24 percent of households are Disabled

• 34 percent of those served are under 18

• 21 percent of those served are over 65.

Center of Universal Light Launches Diverse Children’s Program

The recently founded Center of Universal Light (CUL), is an unaffiliated, unorthodox, non-denominational spiritual center whose diversity has been a welcomed addition to the Verde Valley community.



On September 10th, CUL is launching a new program for families with children K through 5th grade, with plans to incorporate older children in the near future.

CUL-Kids (“Cool”-Kids) is designed to teach children how all religions, cultures and spiritual beliefs are connected and valued.

“The aim of the CUL-Kids program is to guide our children to their own connection to God, Source, the Universe, and every other name for that inner goodness and light, and to show them positive reinforcement for the love and respect for themselves, others, animals and Mother Earth”, says Rev. Arvel Bird.

CUL-Kids teachers are professionally trained by Pamela Houle of Phoenix, Arizona, a certified teacher of children’s religious programs. According to Rev. Kimberly, all teachers are committed to instructions that support a world vision of life and positive self-image.

Rev. Arvel Bird and his wife, Rev. Kimberly Kelley, founded the CUL on April 1, 2017. Both have been on a spiritually diverse path most of their lives. While Rev. Arvel has followed the path of his Native American heritage, both acknowledge the common light of truth that runs through all beliefs.

The husband-and-wife team was raised in Arizona, married in Sedona in 1989 and, as a duo, have performed his violin and Native American flutes many times at the Old Town Center for the Arts (OTCA), which is where the seed was planted. To view music and messages by Rev. Arvel, visit www.arvelbird.com or www.youtube.com/arvelbird.

As the Unity Center of the Valley, the previous tenant of OTCA, was preparing to close it’s doors, Revs. Arvel and Kimberly were presented with the opportunity to continue the spiritual work that the previous ministers had begun. It also gave them the vehicle they had been looking for to settle down from their years of touring full-time and to follow their vision which was to create an open, diverse spiritual center in their beloved Arizona; an extension of the spiritually-based messages they have been sharing through their music for the past 13 years.



The Center of Universal Light is an Arizona Non-Profit Corporation. Services for adults and are held on Sundays at 10:30am in the main theater of the Old Town Center for the Arts, 633 N. 5th Street, Cottonwood, AZ. CUL-Kids will meet at the same time in the Annex Studio B.



For more information, visit centerofuniversallight.com/cul-kids-sunday or contact Rev. Kimberly at (615) 406-3689 or you@centerofuniversallight.com

Verde Valley Small Wonders map release party

Join your northern Arizona Local First Arizona members, friends, and special guests for the release and launch of the new Volume 5 Verde Valley Small Wonders map Tuesday, August 29, 5-6:30 p.m., at Main Stage, 1 South Main St. Cottonwood. This collection of over 45 independently owned businesses, experiences, and adventures showcases all that the Verde Valley has to offer and is a great tool helping to drive tourism into the Verde Valley. Please help us celebrate with all those that make our community so special and such an incredible destination for Arizonans and tourists alike. You do not need to be a member to attend.

The celebration begins with a fun, energetic Happy Hour at Main Stage in Cottonwood from 5 to 6:30 p.m., (cash bar). Stop by for a beverage and a snack, mingle and meet those represented in Volume 5, hear more about Local First Arizona, and pick up a stack of the new map to take and share.

Upcoming 2017 Fall Art Show, Meet Artist Elaine Bomkamp

The EL Valle Artists Association and Pine Shadows Artists 2017 Fall Art Show will feature many talented Verde Valley artists in the upcoming 2017 Fall Art Show. Artist Elaine Bomkamp’s artwork will be displayed and you can find out more about Elaine as profiled below. The event will take place on September 15, 16 and 17. Friday, Noon till 6 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. till 6 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m. till 4 p.m. Location is the Pine Shadows Club House, 2050 W. State Route 89A, Cottonwood.

An artist in tune with their surroundings will never suffer from an artist’s block. Inspiration can come from conversation, the environment, others work, and life in general. Elaine Bomkamp is one of those lucky artists with an active imagination and the ability to interpret and turn a sudden inspiration into a piece of art. She began drawing in her early twenties, but temporarily set aside those artistic endeavors to work on her doctrinal degree in education. She served as a teacher for 36 years. Elaine describes her style as experimental, because she likes to try new processes. Her medium is watercolor and multimedia. Well, let’s throw acrylic in there too. Elaine says “to create art, be willing to take a risk. Desire is important.” Look for more of Elaine’s colorful and beautiful art at the 2017 Fall Art Show.

Please call 928-634-0076 for more information.

Celebration of Christmas Casting Call

EF Productions presents the 23rd annual Celebration of Christmas. This spectacular Christmas production is a Broadway style musical production where a little angel named Lucy is sent to earth to help show Eliza, a lonely and hopeless young lady, the true meaning of Christmas. It is a cross between Dickens’ A Christmas Carol and It’s A Wonderful Life.

There will be five shows running December 1 through December 4. It is the largest theatrical Christmas production in Northern Arizona.

Produced by Mikel Swank & EF Productions, Celebration of Christmas requires a cast and crew of over 200 people in addition to the live orchestra.

There will be an open casting call to the community for anyone interested in being in the cast or crew. Auditions include speaking parts, non-speaking parts for extras, singing, and dance. Participants should come prepared for their audition for acting, singing, and dancing. For those interested in participating in the many technical crews, they should also stop by during the casting call times to meet with the directors and producer. To register, download scripts, listen to music, or more information please visit us online at www.efproductions.org.

Casting call times are as follows:

Friday, September 8 5pm-9pm

Saturday, September 9 10am-7pm

Sunday, September 10 1pm-6pm

The casting call will be held in the auditorium at Emmanuel Fellowship in Cottonwood. Participants should stop by anytime during the hours listed for an audition. Call Backs will be Tuesday, September 12 from 6pm-9pm.

The official kickoff meeting for the production will be on Sunday, September 24 at 2pm. This is a mandatory meeting for all cast and crew. The cast will be announced and scripts and rehearsal schedules will be issued. Rehearsals will begin that week.

For more information please call the production office at (928)-634-3034 ext 102 Monday through Thursday 10am to 4pm. Emmanuel Fellowship is located at 1580 East Fir Street in Cottonwood (2 blocks west of Mingus Union High School).