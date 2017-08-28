Fierce winds turn Clarkdale into Darkdale

CLARKDALE –Many Clarkdale residents were in the dark Sunday evening when forceful winds damaged power lines in the area.

APS spokeswoman Jill Hanks said 48 customers were affected. Heavy winds broke a pole and brought down a wire on Sycamore Canyon Road. Power was restored around 8:14 a.m. Monday.

Clarkdale Police Sgt. Nicole Florisi said two poles were reported down on Sycamore Canyon Road, and two more in the Palisades area.

It was a long and powerless night for a lot of folks, said Clarkdale Town Manager Gayle Mabery.

Meteorologist David Byers with the National Weather Service said spotters in the Clarkdale area reported winds of up to 50 mph. Observers also reported downed tree branches.

APS is currently in the area making repairs.