The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a one-night only special premiere of the award-winning new music documentary “Sidemen: Long Road to Glory” on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Sidemen: Long Road to Glory” provides an intimate look into the incredible lives of three of the last Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf sidemen: piano player Pinetop Perkins, drummer Willie ‘Big Eyes’ Smith and guitarist Hubert Sumlin. These legendary bluesmen, who performed and recorded into their 80’s and 90’s, played a significant role in shaping modern popular music.

The film features some of the last interviews conducted with all three men as well as their final live performances together. These memorable live performances vividly capture these blues legends with the blues and rock stars they have inspired including: Robby Krieger of The Doors, Elvin Bishop (recent rock ‘n’ Roll Hall inductee with The Paul Butterfield Blues Band), and Tim Reynolds of The Dave Matthews Band.

Personal insights from artists such as, Bonnie Raitt, Gregg Allman, Derek Trucks, Shemekia Copeland, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Joe Perry, Joe Bonamassa and Johnny Winter offer heartfelt accounts of how these three legendary sidemen helped shape their careers as well as rock ‘n’ roll.

“Sidemen” takes us on the road with Pinetop, Willie and Hubert — three of our last direct links to the origins of the blues — as they share the incredible stories about each of their personal histories. From their upbringings on Delta plantations of the Jim Crow south to lives spent on the road in the shadow of two of the biggest figures in music history, their stories are not only a part of music history, but American history as well.

As we ride along, we can’t help but fall in love with these three endearing men as we experience all the trials and triumphs of these remarkable lives.

Both screenings of “Sidemen: Long Road to Glory” will be preceded by a concert featuring local musicians and members of the Northern Arizona Blues Alliance. Additionally, each screening will be followed by a Q&A with board members of the alliance and musicians. Plan to come early to enjoy the concert!

“Sidemen: Long Road to Glory” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.