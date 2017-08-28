First Saturday means it’s Art Walk weekend in Jerome

Jerome Art Walk continues its momentum on September 2nd with its First Saturday celebration of art. Twenty-five galleries and studios will be open from 5-8 p.m. with art, music and refreshments.

This free event has become a Verde Valley favorite with a shuttle that will transport you from the artist filled Old Jerome High School, up to the center of town with The Lincoln Gallery and Made in Jerome Pottery and everything in-between.

The holiday weekend is the perfect time to enjoy late night dinner hours at Jerome’s great restaurants, enjoy some live music and maybe spend the night. The September 2nd Art Walk promises to be a lively and festive time in the mile high town. For more information on Jerome Art Walk, visit jeromeartwalk.com or call Donna at 928.301.3004.

It is going to be exciting at Made in Jerome Pottery with Don Lash demonstrating prehistoric-style pottery making to the music of “Hall and the Howlers”, a Ukulele Band.

Don’s hand coiled pottery is created using symbols and designs borrowed from ancient pottery reflecting styles from across the Four Corners region over 1000 years ago. Hanna Flagg will show her new work in paperclay and glass and Jane Moore will have a fresh batch of her beautifully decorated cups, plates and bowls.

Patrick Lincoln moved to Jerome 20 years ago and started using a camera and a computer to paint. In those years, his work has evolved into a neo-impressionist-post-Dadaists-surrealist-exhibitionist style.

A member of the Jerome Artist’s Cooperative for eight years before opening The Lincoln Gallery ten years ago, Patrick is proud that in all his 10 years in the 30 plus artist co-op, not one assault charge was ever lodged against him. Patrick’s work ranges from landscapes to the southwest to abstract to figurative to the surreal.

The 69-year-old artist has been a soldier, a sailor in the merchant marine, a cowpuncher and horse breaker, a cabdriver, an ICU nurse, a member of Big Brothers of America and is a Vietnam Veteran. He has written two chapbooks or poetry and read them in England Ireland and the US.

Patrick’s work can be seen at The Lincoln Gallery – 110 Main Street, Suite 3 in Jerome. Take the outside staircase at The New State Motor Building across the street from Grapes Restaurant. The Lincoln Gallery is open 7 days a week (usually) from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. (usually) and Patrick can usually be found there along with a mini-museum, a glass sculptor (Mark Lucas), a music store (Tommy Rocks), a ceramic artist (Janie Layers), an Intuitive consultant (Renee Johanna) and a Tour Company (Tours of Jerome).

Cody DeLong has been hard at work creating a new group of paintings called ‘Ghost Town Impressions Series’. This new body of Jerome paintings is more textural and has a gritty feeling that shows off the aging qualities of the town’s buildings.

Cody says, “I love the patina a lot of the old trucks get around here, and the buildings also get more character with age, I’m trying to show that in this new body of work”.

He continues, “I feel like I’ve had a breakthrough with this new work, and I’m very excited about it”.

Stop by and see the new ‘Ghost Town Impressions Series’ and enjoy live Jazz by Duane Ewing. CodyDeLong.com

On the evening of the September 2nd Jerome Art Walk, the doors of Threads On Main – A Pura Vida Gallery will open. Located in the beautifully restored Sullivan Apartments building and home for many years of the popular Designs On You, Threads On Main will continue the tradition of offering locals and tourists alike a variety of women’s fashions, accessories and home décor items.

As with Pura Vida Gallery, owners Michael Gamble and Danny Burris are filling the new store with mainly American made and American handcrafted items. This soft opening on the evening of the Art Walk will give customers an idea of the quality of inventory that will continue to fill the store in the coming weeks.

Join the Pura Vida gang in welcoming their newest retail destination in Jerome with a wine and cheese open house from 5-8 pm on Saturday, September 2nd.

Threads on Main is located at 367 Main Street in Jerome and can be reached at 649-9052.

Zen Mountain Gallery is a collection of over thirty local artists including fine art, jewelry and pottery with a contemporary and contemplative emphasis.

The gallery has new Chinese Ink paintings on rice paper from Muijoo Wee. Muijoo epitomizes a style of painting that utilizes minimal brush strokes yet becomes extremely expressive.

She describes her work as a free and loose style which conveys movement and energy…an impression of the spiritual essence of the ordinary. Muijoo’s cat paintings have consistently been a favorite in the gallery and prints are available.

Stop by Gallery 527 on Lower Main Street for an evening of beautiful art by the 12 local artists. Always a great party, good food, wine and conversation are the norm in this small but quality space. Sharron Vincent Porter continues her ‘Sticks and Stones’ show. Sharron Porter’s acrylic textured landscapes, which she likes to call “LANDSTRACTS”, are inspired by her move to the Southwest. Slightly abstracted with rock-like textured surfaces, the resulting paintings appear to focus on the sheer visual and tactile qualities of experience. Somehow, however, they also exude an undeniably anthropomorphic feeling: close-ups of rocks, trees, water, twigs, caves, interestingly arranged, in an emotive relationship with each other and the light in which they bathe. The rich textures, heightened colors and often the inclusion of rocks and branches, make the experience of viewing them visceral.

Porter sees this intense physicality as a potential distraction from the spiritual dimension, so often seeks to portray what she describes as “routes of escape” in her compositions, little “shelterings” from this intensely physical plane.

In the end, what is achieved is a vision of nature that is phenomenal, personal, and yet spiritual. Lorraine Fexas, Kathy Teal, Ardis Harsche, Ben Roti, Susan Pitcairn and Donna and Ken Chesler will all be on hand to discuss their art. Art Walk is the first Saturday of every month from 5 to 8 pm. For more information, contact Donna at 928-301-3004.