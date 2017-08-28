Get Current at Goldenstein Gallery

An artist’s work is always evolving. Each new piece is a living reflection metaphorically of the artist. In celebration of their artists ongoing artistic journey Goldenstein Gallery presents The Current.



Featuring new work of award winning gallery artists, this exhibition showcases a stunning array of art from renowned artists who have captivated and inspired collectors from around the globe. Representing 50 diverse artists, primarily local and regional, the gallery is a multi-faceted celebration of their artist’s vision. Goldenstein Gallery will kick off The Current with an opening reception on Friday, September 1, from 5-8 pm.

Award-winning artist Rafe Terry is known for his edgy contemporary canyon-scapes as well as his beautiful floral portraits. He captures the grandeur and magnificence of Sedona and the Grand Canyon with layers of color and fine detail using acrylic on clayboard – resulting in a smooth finish. Monuments become reminiscent of architecture and the lush panoramas seem to call to the viewers to immerse themselves literally in the movement of light. Terry’s paintings can be seen at the gallery and at their exhibit at Sedona Rouge.

Ray Tigerman was influenced at an early age by the works of Georgia O’Keeffe, Lawrence Lee and Ed Mell. Today he creates paintings that reflect his life from his years spent as a cowboy, a ranch hand, a designer and of course artist. The evolution of his work continues to emerge through his passion, understanding and depiction of the indigenous southwestern people and wildlife in their dramatic environment creating his unique style.

Syri Hall’s plein air pieces are bold, full of depth, color and movement. Captivated by the red rocks of Sedona - their bold mass and ever changing color, Hall has spent years watching how the play of light across the rocks reveals a multifaceted dimensionality. As a result, her paintings mesmerize viewers; they profoundly mirror the intimacy and love that she holds for the land and she has translated that love to the canvas. Syri will also be painting creekside at L’Auberge de Sedona in September.

Painter and sculptor Sherab (Shey) Khandro wishes to inspire the hearts and minds of others. She is one of a handful of early western artists to receive formal training from Buddhist masters in exile in the US, bringing forth traditional sacred art in the way it has been done in Tibet for centuries.

Using the neo-impressionist style of pointillism, her paintings resonate with purpose: tiny dots of color create vibrant imagery, every dot is offered as a blessing to end suffering in the world. The power of presence can be viscerally felt in her work and flows into paintings and also encompasses her sculpture and intentional jewelry line.



This month Khandro will also painting in the gallery over Labor Day weekend and will be featured in Los Angeles September 16-21 in BudART, a special exhibit that highlights the work of artists whose art is a living representation of meditation.



The public is invited to Goldenstein Gallery for the opening reception for The Current on Friday, September 1, from 5-8 p.m., 150 State Route 179, at the corner of SR179 and 89A.