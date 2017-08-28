The Indie Bestseller List: August 30, 2017

The Indie Bestseller List
American Booksellers Assn.
HARDCOVER FICTION
- A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
- Mrs. Fletcher, Tom Perrotta
- The Late Show, Michael Connelly
- Camino Island, John Grisham
- The Lying Game, Ruth Ware
- The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead
- House of Spies, Daniel Silva
- The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, Arundhati Roy
- Into the Water, Paula Hawkins
- Magpie Murders, Anthony Horowitz
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
- Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson
- Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, Al Franken
- Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson
- Devil’s Bargain, Joshua Green
- Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002), David Sedaris
- Get Your Sh*t Together, Sarah Knight
- The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben
- Make Your Bed, William H. McRaven
- The Book of Joy, The Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
- All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr
- The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware
- The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood
- Lilac Girls, Martha Hall Kelly
- Commonwealth, Ann Patchett
- The Trespasser, Tana French
- Truly Madly Guilty, Liane Moriarty
- Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur
- The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena
- Behind Closed Doors, B.A. Paris
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
- The Glass Castle, Jeannette Walls
- You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero
- On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder
- On Trails, Robert Moor
- The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo, Amy Schumer
- Invisible Influence, Jonah Berger
- Dunkirk, Joshua Levine
- The Genius of Birds, Jennifer Ackerman
- Originals, Adam Grant
- Evicted, Matthew Desmond
MASS MARKET
- The Whistler, John Grisham
- A Game of Thrones, George R.R. Martin
- The Gunslinger, Stephen King
- 1984, George Orwell
- Night School, Lee Child
- American Gods, Neil Gaiman
- No Man’s Land, David Baldacci
- The Moores Are Missing, James Patterson
- The Husband’s Secret, Liane Moriarty
- Order to Kill, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
- Wonder, R.J. Palacio
- Minecraft: The Island, Max Brooks
- The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill
- A Wrinkle in Time, Madeleine L’Engle
- Drama, Raina Telgemeier
- Real Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.)
- Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier
- Smile, Raina Telgemeier
- Sisters, Raina Telgemeier
- The War That Saved My Life, Kimberly Brubaker Bradley
YOUNG ADULT
- Everything, Everything, Nicola Yoon
- Handbook for Mortals, Lani Sarem
- 13 Reasons Why, Jay Asher
- The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas
- Salt to the Sea, Ruta Sepetys
- The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, Sherman Alexie
- The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon
- One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus
- The Book Thief, Markus Zusak
- I’ll Give You the Sun, Jandy Nelson
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
- She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World, Chelsea Clinton, Alexandra Boiger (Illus.)
- Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.)
- Dragons Love Tacos 2: The Sequel, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.)
- Creepy Pair of Underwear!, Aaron Reynolds, Peter Brown (Illus.)
- Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.)
- Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak
- The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle
- A Is for Activist, Innosanto Nagara
- The Night Before Kindergarten, Natasha Wing, Julie Durrell (Illus.)
- Ada Twist, Scientist, Andrea Beaty