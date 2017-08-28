Late night jazz comes to Sedona’s Dahl & Di Luca Ristorante Italiano

Friday, Sept. 1, Sedona’s Dahl & Di Luca Ristorante Italiano will become a late night jazz club. Lisa Dahl grew up in a jazz-loving family and has carried her love of jazz into Dahl and Di Luca almost from its very inception over 20 years ago.

Dinner guests enjoy jazz piano and standup bass every weekend but on Friday evening the sexy restaurant transforms into a romantic late night music venue to showcase four accomplished jazz musicians.

Mark DeCozio is a highly regarded pianist and is also a composer, engineer and educator that hails from Hartford, CT by way of Philadelphia , PA. He studied music at Westchester University and the Hartt College of Music under the direction of saxophonist Jackie McLean and Pianist Jaki Byard.



Zac Carson, on bass, has developed to be the most in demand bassist in Northern Arizona. Zac can now be found performing with the Flagstaff Symphony, West Valley Symphony, The Zane Grey Trio, and on weekends at Dahl and DiLuca Ristorante Italiano.

Adriel-Zang Perrault, drummer/percussionist, started playing drums at the age of 10, and quickly took to performing. By 16 years old, he was playing professionally with jazz bands from New School for the Arts in Tempe, AZ. Since then he has recorded and performed Pop, Lain, Flamenco, Metal and Jazz with countless bands.

Vismaya (Ingrid Hagelberg), vocalist and recording artist. She was born in Sweden and has toured the world with her jazz and cabaret show performing in Los Angeles, Tokyo, Paris, Cape Town, Sweden, Germany, and Warsaw.

Ingrid now lives in Sedona, and performs with top Arizona jazz musicians around the state, but returns every year to perform in Sweden and Paris at the popular Chez papa Jazz Club in the Latin Quarters. She has recorded several CDs internationally.

Late Night Jazz begins at 10 p.m. until close, Friday, September 1, at Dahl & Di Luca Ristorante Italiano, 2321 Highway 89A, Sedona.



$15 per person cover at the door.

