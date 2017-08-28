New Music, 8-30-17

Cloud Control – Zone

Votiv

Cloud Control’s first self-produced album, Zone, is well worth the wait: their most cohesive, complex and personal release to date, full of colour, space and undeniable tunes. The uncalculated nature of their formation--on a whim for a 2005 university band competition. (They had never played together before; they won the next year.) -- forms the backbone of their sound as well; collaborating on each track, their songs skip from genre to genre without ever feeling disjointed.

Tracks include: Zone (This Is How It Feels), Treetops, Rainbow City, Panopticon, Lights On The Chrome, Goldfish, Lacuna, Mum’s Spaghetti, Summer Rave, Find Me In The Water.

Joan Osborne – Songs of Bob Dylan

Womanly Hips Records

On Songs of Bob Dylan, Joan Osborne unleashes her sizable gifts as a vocalist and interpreter upon The Bard’s celebrated canon. With performances honed by the time Osborne spent polishing them during ‘Joan Osborne Sings The Songs Of Bob Dylan’ two critically acclaimed two-week residencies she performed at New York City’s Café Carlyle in March 2016 and 2017, the seven-time Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling singer and songwriter, whom The New York Times has called ‘a fiercely intelligent, no-nonsense singer,’ winds her supple, soulful voice around Dylan’s poetic, evocative lyrics, etching gleaming new facets in them along the way.

Tracks include: Tangled up in Blue, Rainy Day Women #12 & 35, Buckets of Rain, Highway 61 Revisited, Quinn the Eskimo (The Mighty Quinn), Tryin’ to Get to Heaven, Spanish Harlem Incident, Dark Eyes, High Water (For Charley Patton), You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go, Masters of War, You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere, Ring Them Bells.

Mogwai – Every Country’s Sun

Temporary Residence

Every Country’s Sun takes two decades of Mogwai’s signature, contrasting sounds – towering intensity, pastoral introspection, synth-rock minimalism, DNA-detonating volume – and distills it, beautifully, into 56 concise minutes of gracious elegance, hymnal trance-rock, and transcendental euphoria. Produced by psych-rock luminary Dave Fridmann, it’s a structural soundscape built from stark foundations up; from a gentle, twinkling, synth-rock spectre to a solid, blown-out obelisk.

Tracks include: Coolverine, Party in the Dark, Brain Sweeties, Crossing the Road Material, Don’t Believe the Fife, Old Poisons.