Sedona fashionistas can stop worrying about what to wear this fall. All of the season’s most fabulous styles will be previewed at the Red Rocks Fashion Show hosted by the Rotary Club of Sedona Red Rocks.

The newest fashion trends from top to bottom including jewelry and other accessories will be showcased on Thursday evening, Sept. 7, in the Sedona Public Library Community Room at 3250 White Bear Road in Sedona.

Models representing Diva Hillside, Judy Arizona, Twice Nice, Village Gallery of Local Artists, Allie Ollie Boutique, Sage of Grace and Chico’s will walk the runway.

The doors will open at 6 p.m.so that attendees can enjoy the $5 per glass wine bar and other refreshments prior to the 6:30 p.m. start of the show. Tickets for raffle prizes can also be purchased. Participating stores will have merchandise available for sale.

Admission for the event is $15. Tickets may be purchased at either Twice Nice or Bashas’ Sedona locations. Pre-purchase of tickets is highly recommended as seating is limited. All profits will benefit the youth oriented projects and programs sponsored by Red Rocks Rotary.

According to Red Rocks Rotary treasurer Donna Hawk, the club has contributed more than $200,000 in support to the community since its inception in 2002. Recent club projects include $2,500 donated to Verde Valley Sanctuary for its safe house kitchen renovation and 35 back packs filled with school supplies that were provided to local students in need.

For more information about Rotary Club of Sedona Red Rocks or the Red Rocks Fashion Show contact Donna Hawk at 928-284-6820.