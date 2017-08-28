Sedona Arts Center features local artists in summer exhibition

Join the Sedona Arts Center, 15 Art Barn Road, for First Friday, Sept. 1, 5 to 8 p.m., and celebrate our Fine Art Gallery featured artists for September and take home your favorite ceramics piece at the Annual Student Ceramics Sale.

In the Arts Center’s Fine Art Gallery, Christie Palmer presents her beautiful acrylic landscapes that reside on the border of abstraction contrasted with the illusionistic magic of Janet Weaver’s oils that often set still live objects into dialogue with the landscape.

John Stebila’s assemblage work combines the unlikely with the outrageous to create steam punk sculptural scenarios and Chikako Myers Fused Glass jewelry sparkles with color and detail. Also Bill Belvin shows his carefully composed landscape photography. Plus, in the Historic Art Barn, 15 of the Ceramics Department’s most talented clay students will be displaying and selling their work from 4 to 8pm.

“Our Ceramics Department has been in existence for 60 years! Our Annual Student Ceramics Sale offers the best and most beautiful work created in our studio by truly talented students. Beautiful Ceramics by wonderful people at great prices!” says Ceramics Department Head, Dennis Ott.

Christie Palmer

Christie’s bold and atypical acrylic paintings are a cross between landscape and abstraction. Both fleeting and studied images realign in her studio, evolving through dynamic interpretation, fluidity and freedom. Her exceptional eye for color and use of enigmatic shapes emphasize the mood of a moment. Speaking to the senses, her works are vital and alive yet harmonious and controlled. Each painting represents a layering process employing innumerable variegated washes to achieve the drama of light and color in nature and the characteristic “glow” of her work.



Janet Weaver

Janet is a self-taught artist who relies on observation, experimentation and practice to compose and create her amazing still life paintings done in a Trompe l’oeil style. Trompe l’oeil, French for “Fool the Eye”, is an art technique that uses realistic imagery to create the optical illusion that the depicted objects exist in three dimensions.

Bill Belvin

Bill is a Sedona based fine arts photographer specializing in creating richly detailed images of the American Southwest wilderness. He loves capturing the patterns and symmetries present in sandstone and sharing the results with others. Bill has traveled extensively throughout the United States and abroad, and has backpacked in the northwest and Alaska. He is a graduate of both Outward Bound and the National Outdoor Leadership School and is comfortable hiking both on and off-trail and at night. This comfort level allows him to photograph subjects in difficult to reach places.

John Stebila

Creating harmony out of chaos. This is John’s destination when he is assembling his pieces -- making art that suggests subtle relationships and themes from items not normally seen together. In this unique art form that some call “steampunk,” the possibilities are endless. John has been a wood carver for 20 years and segued into assemblage art after being inspired by the desire to collect odd objects and turn them into art.



Chikako Myers

While growing up in Kanagawa, Japan, Chikako Myers always admired artistic talent. She has only recently started discovering and exploring her own artistic abilities. After finishing college, she received a degree in Elementary School Education and later became the manager of an English language school.

A year after meeting her husband, they moved from the Yokohama area to Sedona, Arizona, where since 1996 they have owned a fine art bronze foundry, Sedona Bronze. Chikako makes the molds of other artist’s sculptures and prepares the wax patterns for the lost wax process. She has been working in her own studio since 2009 creating fused dichroic glass jewelry and metalwork.



The Center’s Fine Art Gallery, open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., promotes the original works of over 100 local artists and regularly offers special assistance for collectors and art buyers. For more information, call 928-282-3865 or online at SedonaArtsCenter.org.