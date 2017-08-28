Turquoise Tortoise Gallery hosts Navajo artist Peterson Yazzie

In Sedona, Turquoise Tortoise Gallery welcomes Peterson Yazzie to the gallery’s 1st Friday event on September 1st with an Artist’s Reception from 5-8 pm.

Yazzie will give an Artist Talk at 6 pm during the opening. The mixed media paintings and carved wood wall sculptures of Peterson Yazzie bring contemporary interpretations to the creation mythology, ceremonies and day-to-day life of his Navajo people.

Peterson Yazzie was the first in his immediate clan to be a painter and to earn a Master’s Degree. His strong education in Fine Arts and his commitment to represent all aspects of his people has led to honors, awards and repeated acclaim. Peterson Yazzie embraces the Navajo idea that life is based on beauty and balance.

Certain motifs appear and reappear on his canvasses: Hummingbirds, symbols of the four directions, the moon, stars and images of the two adjoining buttes that tower over his ancestral homeland are often featured. Painting with acrylic, Peterson Yazzie literally starts each painting with a splash of paint sparked by an idea; the rest is completed with his intuition and experimentation.

For the “Yei wall sculptures” that Peterson Yazzie creates he uses found cottonwood, carving them, painting them with acrylic and adorning them with natural (legal) exotic feathers. Yazzie will unveil new paintings and new wall sculptures during the opening.

Peterson Yazzie has been repeatedly honored by prestigious art shows such as the Heard Museum in Phoenix and the Southwest Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) with the Santa Fe Indian Market. Arizona State Museum and the Museum of Northern Arizona has honored him, as has the Eitejorg Museum in Indianapolis, IN and the Wheelwright Museum in Santa Fe.

Stop by Turquoise Tortoise Gallery on 1st Friday evening to enjoy light refreshments, an informative Artist Talk and explore all that “Peterson Yazzie: Beauty and Balance” has to offer. Exhibition through September 10.

Turquoise Tortoise Gallery, 928/282-2262, www.TurquoiseTortoiseGallery.com, located at Hozho, 431 S.R. 179, Sedona, AZ. Open daily: 10-6 Mon-Sat; 11-5 Sun.